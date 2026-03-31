Cosmos bloom at Delta Park [PICS & VIDEO]

The Cosmos flowers have started to bloom in Delta Park and many nature lovers are making their way to these fields to witness the seasonal marvel.

Autumn is upon us, and that means that the Cosmos flowers are making their return to Delta Park in Craighall.

These pink, purple and white flowers can typically be seen in parts of the Highveld from mid March to May.

Craighall residents walks through the Cosmos flowers at Delta Park in Randburg, Johannesburg, 30 March 2026.In March and April, Delta Park has Cosmos that come out in full force. Cosmos, scientifically known as Cosmos bipinnatus, are originally from Central and South America.Their ability to thrive in dry, nutrient poor soil makes them perfectly suited to Gauteng’s autumn conditions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Cosmos typically bloom in fields and roadside verges bringing colour to parts of the Gauteng and the Free State.

Where to see the Cosmos flowers

These colourful flowers were accidently brought from Argentina, to South Africa during the Anglo-Boer War when horse feed was contaminated with seeds.

Since then nature lovers have always looked for these locations to take photographs, picnic and hike through these seasonal marvels.

Although Delta Park is one of the more popular locations to see the Cosmos along the bike trails and dog-walking paths, they can also be found in Lanseria, Magaliesburg and the Cradle of Humankind.

Cosmos Picture Gallery:

(From L) Karl-Heinz Koch, André Koch and Carol Koch take selfie at Victory Park, Randburg in Johannesburg, 30 March 2026.In March and April, Delta Park has Cosmos that come out in full force. Cosmos, scientifically known as Cosmos bipinnatus, are originally from Central and South America.Their ability to thrive in dry, nutrient poor soil makes them perfectly suited to Gauteng’s autumn conditions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Craighall residents walks through the Cosmos flowers at Delta Park in Randburg, Johannesburg, 30 March 2026.In March and April, Delta Park has Cosmos that come out in full force. Cosmos, scientifically known as Cosmos bipinnatus, are originally from Central and South America.Their ability to thrive in dry, nutrient poor soil makes them perfectly suited to Gauteng’s autumn conditions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Craighall residents walks through the Cosmos flowers at Delta Park in Randburg, Johannesburg, 30 March 2026.In March and April, Delta Park has Cosmos that come out in full force. Cosmos, scientifically known as Cosmos bipinnatus, are originally from Central and South America.Their ability to thrive in dry, nutrient poor soil makes them perfectly suited to Gauteng’s autumn conditions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen (From L) Lyn Kennedy and Val Groenewald take selfies at the Cosmos flowers at Delta Park in Randburg, Johannesburg, 30 March 2026.In March and April, Delta Park has Cosmos that come out in full force. Cosmos, scientifically known as Cosmos bipinnatus, are originally from Central and South America.Their ability to thrive in dry, nutrient poor soil makes them perfectly suited to Gauteng’s autumn conditions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen (From L) Lyn Kennedy and Val Groenewald walks between the Cosmos flowers at Delta Park in Randburg, Johannesburg, 30 March 2026.In March and April, Delta Park has Cosmos that come out in full force. Cosmos, scientifically known as Cosmos bipinnatus, are originally from Central and South America.Their ability to thrive in dry, nutrient poor soil makes them perfectly suited to Gauteng’s autumn conditions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen (From L) Lyn Kennedy and Val Groenewald walks between the Cosmos flowers at Delta Park in Randburg, Johannesburg, 30 March 2026.In March and April, Delta Park has Cosmos that come out in full force. Cosmos, scientifically known as Cosmos bipinnatus, are originally from Central and South America.Their ability to thrive in dry, nutrient poor soil makes them perfectly suited to Gauteng’s autumn conditions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Linden residents Charmain Rabie and Elaine Holmes with their dog Queenie at Delta Park, Johannesbujrg, , 30 March 2026. In March and April, Delta Park has Cosmos that come out in full force. Cosmos, scientifically known as Cosmos bipinnatus, are originally from Central and South America.Their ability to thrive in dry, nutrient poor soil makes them perfectly suited to Gauteng’s autumn conditions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Alfie Brighton walks his dog at Delta Park in Randburg, Johannesburg, 30 March 2026.In March and April, Delta Park has Cosmos that come out in full force. Cosmos, scientifically known as Cosmos bipinnatus, are originally from Central and South America.Their ability to thrive in dry, nutrient poor soil makes them perfectly suited to Gauteng’s autumn conditions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

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