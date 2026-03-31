Cosmos bloom at Delta Park [PICS & VIDEO]

Autumn is upon us, and that means that the Cosmos flowers are making their return to Delta Park in Craighall.
These pink, purple and white flowers can typically be seen in parts of the Highveld from mid March to May.
Cosmos typically bloom in fields and roadside verges bringing colour to parts of the Gauteng and the Free State.
Where to see the Cosmos flowers
These colourful flowers were accidently brought from Argentina, to South Africa during the Anglo-Boer War when horse feed was contaminated with seeds.
Since then nature lovers have always looked for these locations to take photographs, picnic and hike through these seasonal marvels.
Although Delta Park is one of the more popular locations to see the Cosmos along the bike trails and dog-walking paths, they can also be found in Lanseria, Magaliesburg and the Cradle of Humankind.
Cosmos Picture Gallery:
ALSO SEE: Nature photography at its best
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