PICTURES: Nature’s funniest photobombs revealed

The recently announced winners of the Nature Photography Contest have brought together photographers from around the world, showcasing images that celebrate the extraordinary beauty - and humour - of our planet.

This selection features some of the standout moments from the Funny Nature category, highlighting the overall winner alongside a range of memorable finalist entries that capture wildlife in its most playful, unexpected and entertaining form.

Finalist, titled “Seatbelt check”. “I was on a safari on the Maasai Mara in Kenya and was about to record a female giraffe with a calf when I cursed at the sound of an approaching aeroplane,” explains the photographer. “I was shooting on motordrive so kept going as the plane approached. Several of the resulting shots were very interesting and this one had ‘precise’ timing. Clearly they can save money on onboard hostesses with this innovation.” Picture: Graeme Guy

Finalist, titled “Good Grief”. A black bear taking a springtime bath in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in the Outer Banks area of North Carolina, USA. Picture: Angela J Sanchez

Finalist, titled “The Performer”. “One of the things I love about the Galapagos Islands is all the photography opportunities both on land and in the sea,” explains the photographer. “One evening while leading a photography workshop, we were out on our dinghy cruising alongside the rocky shoreline. Resting on these rocks jutting out of the water were species such as marine iguanas, Galápagos sea lions, and the Galápagos penguins. This particular penguin was photographed while it roused its feathers, making it look like it was dancing or about to bow after a performance, which inspired the title, The Performer.” Picture: Trevor LaClair

Finalist, titled “The Cheeky Breakfast Thief”. “While camping in Kruger National Park, we were joined by an unexpected breakfast guest. After returning from a morning game drive, we prepared some scrambled eggs and settled down to eat. Suddenly, a mischievous Southern yellow-billed hornbill hopped straight into the pan, already cooled, pecking up the last crumbs with great enthusiasm. I quickly grabbed my camera to capture the moment before our bold little visitor flew off again.” Picture: Linda Smit

Finalist, titled “Open-mouthed”. Picture: Fabi Fregonesi

Finalist, titled “Molly’s Maw”. A Mollymawk yawns dismissively at cage-diving tourists looking for Great Whites off of the south coast of New Zealand. The strong brows make for a serious case of “resting bird face.” Picture: Tom Hendrickson

Finalist, titled “The Golden Acorn”. Photographed in Gendringen, Netherlands. Picture: Stan Bouman

Finalist, titled “A Carefree Life – Bali Edition”. A young macaque sprawls out in total relaxation on a stone ledge in Bali, arms stretched wide as if embracing the simple joy of doing absolutely nothing. Picture: Victor Hawk

Finalist, titled “Mirror, Mirror in the Lens”. “During the mating season, this male boxfish spotted his own reflection in my camera dome and became utterly captivated. For a solid minute, he puckered up and tried to kiss himself, convinced he’d found the most handsome fish in the reef. Self-love at its finest – even underwater!” Picture: Saad Alaiyadhi

Finalist, titled “Bravery or a Death Wish”. “Luckily for this squirrel, this recently fledged peregrine falcon had not mastered his hunting skills yet. The mother falcon was also focused mostly on flying prey rather than the many ground squirrels running around the cliffs. However, this young falcon did not look too pleased with his furry visitor. Point Fermin Park in the San Pedro district of Los Angeles, California, USA.” Picture: Angela J Sanchez

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