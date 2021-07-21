Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of Gauteng, KZN riots, denied bail

Thapelo Lekabe

One of the alleged instigators behind last week’s deadly riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was denied bail on Wednesday.

Former Ukhozi FM DJ, Ngizwe Mchunu, appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court after he handed himself over to the KZN police on Monday. He will now remain behind bars, after his case was postponed to 28 July.

The state opposed his bail application, arguing that he was a flight risk. Mchunu faces a charge of incitement to commit public violence.

It is understood that he is among the six arrested suspects who have been identified as the alleged masterminds behind the looting and vandalism that left more than 200 people dead following former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration for contempt of court. Government previously said 12 people were behind the unrest.

Mchunu is a well-known supporter of Zuma and he posted several videos on social media giving President Cyril Ramaphosa an ultimatum to release Zuma from jail or chaos would break out in the country.

Zuma is currently serving 15 months in jail after he was found guilty of contempt in June for refusing to adhere to a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) orders that he testify before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Family ‘dumbfounded’

Speaking to the media after court proceedings concluded, Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile – speaking on behalf of Mchunu’s family – said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had no case against Mchunu because he is innocent.

“The family is very saddened about how the court has handled the matter today. The family is very dumbfounded because those who were inside the court were able to see that this was a schedule one offence and under ordinary circumstances, bail is automatic but today we were not able to see that. Instead, the case was postponed,” he said.

