Hangwani Maumela-linked Bentley triggers arrest drama at eMalahleni dealership

Omar cooperated after an arrest threat, handing CCTV footage to the SIU as it traced assets linked to Maumela, including those tied to corruption at Tembisa Hospital and multiple vehicle transfers.

There were dramatic scenes at the Omars Motor Den dealership in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, after its owner faced the threat of detention for failing to comply with court orders related to a Bentley linked to the alleged Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin, Hangwani Maumela.

Police initially arrested Yusuf Omar after he allegedly refused to cooperate when served with two orders related to a Bentley linked to the alleged Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin, Hangwani Maumela.

Dealership owner cooperated after arrest threat

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) confirmed on Friday at around 3.30pm that the dealership owner had been arrested for failing to comply with two orders from the Special Tribunal.

One order is for contempt of court, and another is for the seizure of a Bentley Continental GT linked to procurement irregularities at Tembisa Hospital.

Almost an hour later, at 4.30pm, the SIU said Omar was cooperating and allowing the unit, the South African Police Service (Saps), and the SIU’s appointed curator, Bonis, to execute the contempt of court order and obtain CCTV footage from 22 May 2026 onwards.

Failing this, the Tribunal authorised an application for Omar’s immediate arrest.

The SIU’s investigation discovered that three main syndicates siphoned funds from the hospital. At least R2 billion has been looted from the hospital.

Maumela is accused of being a key beneficiary of the alleged corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

Maumela, an accused beneficiary in R816m Tembisa procurement fraud

In the SIU’s interim report on its investigation, it said it is reviewing 1 728 three-quote procurement process bundles. These bundles are valued at R816 560 710 and linked to the Maumela syndicate.

Omars Motor Den dealership in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga. Picture: SIU.

The unit identified several assets linked to the Maumela syndicate with a combined value of approximately R520 million. Numerous luxury cars and residences were allegedly bought using two businesses and a trust account.

The Special Tribunal’s first order, granted on 2 June, empowers the SIU, through Bonis, to take possession of the Bentley from Omars Motor Den.

Until the Tribunal issues another order, the dealership is instructed not to deal with, move, trade, alienate, or dispose of the vehicle.

“The application by the SIU’s curator is to prevent any dissipation or concealment of the asset,” SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said.

“The dealership failed to disclose that the car was in its possession when it was served with the preservation order on 9 October 2025.”

Bentley transferred many times over years

Additionally, the order requires Omars Motor Den, along with Khonile Trading Enterprise CC, LSM Distributors (Pty) Ltd, and DriveTime Auto CC, to give the SIU all documents and transaction records about the Bentley within five days of any written request.

This includes invoices, sale agreements, proof of payment, VAT returns, bank statements, and correspondence covering the vehicle’s acquisition and transfers between 2018 and 2026.

Makgotho said that the SIU’s investigation revealed multiple transfers of the Bentley over the years.

LSM Distributors initially moved it to the MHR Maumela Family Trust around 2018-2019. DriveTime Auto CC bought it on 23 September 2022, with another transfer on 31 October 2025. Omar’s Motor Den then acquired it on 31 October 2025, before transferring it to Khonile Trading Enterprise CC on 12 February 2026.

“Despite these transfers, evidence suggests the Bentley remains in Omar’s possession, raising concerns of concealment and dissipation,” Makgotho said.

Picture: SIU.

“This chain shows an ongoing flow of value away from the restrained estate, and the Tribunal’s order ensures that the curator Bonis can secure the vehicle, obtain full documentation, and prevent further dealings until the matter is finally determined.”

Order authorising Omar’s arrest and take Bentley

The second order was granted on 5 June. The Tribunal granted an urgent order against Omars Motor Den and Omar.

The order authorised the SIU and Bonis, assisted by the Saps and the Hawks, to immediately arrest and take possession of the Bentley.

It related to the Special Tribunal order of 29 September 2025, which preserves all assets linked to Maumela in the SIU’s Tembisa Hospital investigation.

This also includes contempt for the variation order dated 7 October 2025 and the reconsideration judgment dated 30 January 2026.

“The sale and transfer of the vehicle constitute a clear breach of the undertaking given by the dealership on 9 October 2025, in which it stated that ‘Omar intended in good faith to cooperate with any investigation… in respect of any vehicles that concern the respondents’,” Makgotho said.

The Special Tribunal issued an order calling on the dealership and its owner to appear on 3 July to show cause why a final order should not be granted, including findings of contempt, imprisonment of Omar, and punitive cost orders.

The respondents were prohibited from tampering with the Bentley or interfering with curator Bonis until the return date.

They were also directed to preserve and provide access to CCTV footage from 22 May 2026 onwards, failing which the Tribunal authorised an application for Omar’s immediate arrest, as seen on Friday.

“The rulings further affirm that no cars were returned to Maumela or the dealership, contrary to the misleading reports,” Makgotho said.