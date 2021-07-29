Alleged SA riots instigator, Ngizwe Mchunu, granted R2,000 bail

Citizen reporter

Former Ukhozi FM DJ, Ngizwe Mchunu, has been granted R2,000 bail by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Mchunu, who is believed to be one of the alleged instigators behind the recent looting and violent unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, appeared in court on Thursday to argue his bail application.

He was initially denied bail following his first appearance in court last week.

The state had opposed his bail application, arguing that he was a flight risk.

Mchunu is facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence and two counts of contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Bail conditions

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mchunu was ordered to hand over his passport and not to leave the magisterial district of Durban, except to attend the court case.

He was further ordered to reside in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal and not to convene or address any public gathering.

His next court date has been set for 21 October 2021, to allow for further investigations.

Mchunu handed himself over to the police on last Monday.

He was identified as the alleged mastermind behind the violence that left more than 300 people dead to date, following former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration for contempt of court.

Government previously indicated that 12 people were behind the unrest.

So far, the police have arrested nine of the 12 alleged masterminds over the riots and destruction of property.

The former Ukhozi FM DJ is a well-known supporter of Zuma and he posted several videos on social media giving President Cyril Ramaphosa an ultimatum to release Zuma from jail or chaos would break out in the country.

Zuma is currently serving 15 months in jail after he was found guilty of contempt in June for refusing to adhere to a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order that he testify before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney and Thapelo Lekabe