Saps ballistics expert faces fresh charge over alleged 2018 evidence tampering

The matter has been postponed to 4 June to allow for a formal bail application.

A South African Police Service (Saps) captain accused of sabotaging a murder investigation is facing an uphill battle, as his bail hearing was delayed to allow for new charges to be incorporated.

Captain Laurance Makgotloe briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, following his recent arrest linked to the killing of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Swart, a former employee of Q Tech Engineering, was shot dead outside his workplace on 17 April 2024 in what is believed to have been a case of mistaken identity.

Despite the recovery of key exhibits – including an AK-47 rifle and three pistols – it is claimed that Makgotloe deliberately produced flawed forensic results in his ballistics report to derail the investigation into Swart’s killing.

These allegations were previously raised before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The ballistics expert – who is attached to the police’s forensic science laboratory – now faces charges including defeating the ends of justice, possession of unlicensed ammunition, and two counts of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Captain Laurance Makgotloe’s bail hearing postponed

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the matter has been postponed to 4 June to allow for a formal bail application.

According to NPA Gauteng North regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the delay was requested by the defence following the addition of another charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

“So currently, the accused is facing two counts of accessory after the fact to murder and possession of ammunition,” she said.

Mahanjana revealed that the additional charge is linked to a separate 2018 murder case in which Makgotloe is also accused of manipulating forensic evidence.

“He produced results which he knew that he would not stand in court.”

The state has indicated it will oppose bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

“Unfortunately, at this stage, we need to wait for the bail application to proceed, and then that is where the state would ventilate all the matters pertaining to that case.”

She added that the prosecution is being handled by a dedicated team tasked by the NPA with implementing the Madlanga commission’s recommendations.

No further charges for now

While the case continues to evolve, the NPA has indicated that no further charges will be added for now.

“Until we are finalised with the bail application, there will not be any other charges that will be added in this case,” Mahanjana continued.

However, she stressed that investigations remain active and could lead to additional arrests.

“Investigations are not done at this stage; the state will continue to investigate.

“If there are any persons of interest linked to this offence and, obviously, those people will be arrested and added to this case.”

Connection to other murders

The case has drawn wider attention due to links between the firearm used in Swart’s murder and several other high-profile killings.

These include the deaths of musician Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and his two bodyguards, as well as Hector Buthelezi, known as DJ Vintos, and businessman Don Tindleni.

Alleged cartel figure Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe and three co-accused – former police detective Michael Pule Tau and alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela – have been charged in connection with these murders.

Molefe has since been released on a combined bail of R500 000.