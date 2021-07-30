‘Our justice system has been made a mockery of,’ says PA’s Nimmerhoudt

Narissa Subramoney and Molefe Seeletsa

Patriotic Alliance (PA) mayoral candidate for the West Rand Bruce Nimmerhoudt has been granted R3,000 bail by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

Nimmerhoudt appeared in court on Friday for his bail application after he was initially charged with incitement to commit public violence.

He was arrested on 16 July in Witpoortjie, located in the West Rand, following a voice note that was circulated on social media wherein a man could be heard inciting members of society in and around the areas of Krugersdorp, Randfontein and Roodepoort to commit public violence.

It is reported that the mayoral candidate may also face a charge of terrorism.

Bail conditions

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Nimmerhoudt was ordered to not leave Gauteng without the permission of the investigating office.

He was further ordered not to contact state witnesses involved in the case.

His next court date has been set for 4 August 2021, to allow for further investigations.

Bail conditions include:

– he may not leave Gauteng without permission of the investigating officer

‘Guilty till proven innocent’

Speaking to The Citizen after reuniting with his family on Friday, Nimmerhoudt still maintained his innocence.

“[The case against me] is an act of injustice. Our justice system has been made a mockery of. It [also] shows the grave incompetence of law enforcement that’s [supposed] to serve and protect us.

“In this instance I was found guilty until proven innocent. The state has not built a case prior to my arrest… it’s only now that they are building a case against me. We cannot just now set a new precedent that we can go around recklessly accusing people, giving false accusations and statements without the law investigating thoroughly,” he said.

The West Rand mayoral candidate further said he would continue to fight his case.

“My name [has been] humiliated. Let my name be humiliated on the grounds we are still continuing the fight for justice. Let my name be humiliated that the price for freedom and innocence is a heavy price to pay,” he added.

Nimmerhoudt previously said he was being framed for inciting violence.

He said his arrest was political because of being a mayoral candidate for his party in the upcoming local government elections.