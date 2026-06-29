JUST IN: Brown Mogotsi denied bail again

The case was postponed to 8 July 2026 for arrangement of a trial date.

Political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi has once again been denied bail after the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court ruled that no new evidence had been presented to justify his release.

Mogotsi submitted a renewed bail application following the court’s initial refusal on 4 June, when concerns were raised about the reliability of his residential address.

He had previously provided three addresses, including 4544 Mohatlhga Street in Mmabatho, North West, which he claimed to be his primary residence.

Brown Mogotsi denied bail for the second time

However, the court on Monday, 29 June 2026, found that this information had already been considered and did not constitute new evidence.

“The court finds that the address of 4544 Mohatlhga Street is not a new fact,” the magistrate stated.

The presiding officer further noted that the property in question does not belong to Mogotsi, but to another individual, casting further doubt on the credibility of his application.

The magistrate also said Mogotsi’s allegation that the CCTV footage of his alleged attempted assassination was not provided by the state does not stand.

“According to the state, the investigation is completed and they are not relying solely on the video footage because there are witnesses.

“As such, there is no doubt in the state’s case.”

Mogotsi’s bail application was once again refused as a result.

“There are no new facts, but reshuffling of evidence. My decision still stands,” she concluded.

The case was postponed to 8 July 2026 for arrangement of a trial date.

Attempted assassination

Mogotsi stands accused of allegedly orchestrating his own attempted assassination that took place on 3 November 2025 in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

He was arrested on 15 May and has been charged with defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as discharging a firearm in a public or municipal area.

The firearm Mogotsi allegedly used in the incident, which remains unaccounted for, is believed to be linked to other murder and attempted murder cases.

Additionally, the North West businessman is accused of attempting to bribe investigating officer Alfred Odendaal to oppose his bail application.

The court was also presented with claims that Mogotsi and his wife, Dorothy Lekhoaba, allegedly tried to persuade a key witness to alter her statement concerning their place of residence.

The witness, Thandiwe Senokwane, has since lodged a case of intimidation against Lekhoaba with the police.