Another suspected looting instigator nabbed

A joint intelligence-led investigation has resulted in the arrest of another suspect alleged to be involved in the violent looting and protests that plagued KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month.

The case involving incitement to commit public violence charges against 40-year-old Phineas Letsoalo, who appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning, has been remanded to 18 August for a formal bail application.

Letsoalo was arrested on Monday by the Hawks’ crimes against the state members, Free State Saps’ crime intelligence and a tactical response team.

He was traced and his car searched, during which exhibits indicating he was involved in instigating the unrest were found.

More arrests imminent

Government previously suggested that 12 instigators were behind the “well-orchestrated economic sabotage”, and that more arrests were imminent.

“We believe that there will be people identified in high profile, where police are after them,” police minister Bheki Cele said last week.

Briefing Parliament’s portfolio committee on police last month, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole indicated that 11 alleged instigators were behind bars.

Sitole, however, refrained from saying that the instigators behind the unrest were “12 people”.

Parts of the country were plunged into chaos following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. The unrest left more than 300 people dead to date.