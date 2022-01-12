Zulu royal court battle: Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu loses bid to amend papers

Thapelo Lekabe

In the latest developments of the Zulu Royal family’s court battle, the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed an application by Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu to amend her court papers, so that she could challenge the validity of the five marriages of late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal judge president Isaac Madondo handed down his judgment on Wednesday morning, saying the queen did not advance reasonable reasons to amend her court papers.

Zulu royal family court battle

Queen Dlamini-Zulu wanted to amend her court papers to ask for an order that Zwelithini’s customary marriages to his other five wives be declared null and void.

Dlamini-Zulu, who is Zwelithini’s first wife and got married to him in a civil rites marriage, approached the high court in 2020 seeking an order to be declared the only lawful wife of the late king, and to inherit 50% of his estate.

The bid to amend the court papers followed Queen Dlamini-Zulu’s application on Tuesday to recuse judge Madondo from hearing her main application, arguing that he was conflicted due to the fact that he had officiated at one of Zwelithini’s customary weddings.

Declaratory order

Judge Madondo denied that he was conflicted and indicated that the queen did not state in her court papers that she wanted a declaratory order that the customary marriages were invalid.

Lawyers acting for queen then asked for permission to amend their legal papers, with the request being dismissed on Wednesday.

The legal showdown over the AmaZulu throne followed the king’s death in March last year at age 72 after 50 years on the throne. He left behind his six wives and at least 28 children.

King Zwelithini’s will

In his will, Zwelithini had named his favourite, third wife Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini, as regent of the Zulu nation.

But Shiyiwe died suddenly in April – just a month after the king – leaving a will designating their son Misuzulu Zulu, 47, to ascend to the throne.

The coronation has yet to take place, and ever since the royal household has been divided as they disagreed on who should become the next king.

Queen Sibongile’s two daughters, princesses Ntombizosuthu and Ntandoyenkosi, are for their part contesting the validity of the will.

They say a handwriting analysis determined that the signature was forged.

Additional reporting by AFP

