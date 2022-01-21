R1.8bn Bosasa corruption matter set to go to court in March

Citizen Reporter

The case against four people accused of fraud and corruption between private contractor Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services has been deferred to 23 March.

This was revealed on Friday by the National Prosecuting Authority.

The case, ordered by the Pretoria Specialised Crimes court to be transferred to the High court, implicates former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, former chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

This relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007.

The tender was for rendering catering and training services, installing CCTV cameras and perimeter fencing, supplying a television system and monitoring equipment.

“The Investigating Directorate (ID) will at the next appearance come with the medical outcome after the state-appointed pulmonologist examines Angelo Agrizzi in a separate matter,” said NPA’s Sindisiwe Seboka.

“The outcome therein will impact his eligibility to stand trial in this matter.

“The ID however has made concessions that, Agrizzi’s co-accused matter will be transferred to the High Court, with or without Agrizzi.”

