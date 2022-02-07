Klawer man accused of murdering teenage boy abandons bail bid

Citizen Reporter

A man from Klawer in the Western Cape accused of killing 13-year-old Jerobiojin van Wyk on Monday abandoned his bid to be released on bail.

Daniel Smit, 56, made his first court appearance at the Klawer Magistrate’s Court following his arrest last Friday for the alleged kidnap and murder of the teenage boy.

Klawer murder case

Smit is charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

During his court appearance, his lawyer informed the court that Smit had decided to forgo his bail bid and would remain in custody.

Angry community members also protested outside the court against his bail application, resulting in police firing stun grenades in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Smit was arrested after human remains, believed to be that of Van Wyk, were discovered in a sewerage pipe on his home.

The teenager had been missing since 2 February after he was chased along with a friend for allegedly stealing fruit from Smit’s garden.

Police said it was too soon to speculate on the identity of the remains, adding that forensic experts were still examining the crime scene for more information.

The National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape said it would oppose the bail application should Smit change his mind.

The case was postponed to 26 April for further investigation.

Alleged confession

Meanwhile, News24 reported at the weekend that Smit had confessed to his lawyer, Sannie Human, that he killed the teenager.

Human reportedly told the news website that his client, after denying the murder, later admitted to it.

“He admits the murder,” Human was quoted as saying, adding that “He knows what he did was wrong”.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

