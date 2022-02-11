R37.7m fraud case against Estina director, co-accused postponed to March

Citizen Reporter

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday remanded the R37.7 million fraud case of two associates of the Gupta brothers to 9 March 2022.

Failed Estina project

Former Estina director, Kamal Vasram, and his co-accused, Saliesh Indurjeeth, face multiple charges linked to the failed Estina project in the Free State.

The project, which was marred by allegations of corruption and money laundering, was a joint private-public project between the Free State Department of Agriculture and Gupta-controlled company, Estina.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigative Directorate (ID), the matter against the pair was postponed for the disclosing of the case docket as well as for the accused’s attorneys’ financial instructions and instructions on the merits of the case.

Vasram and Indurjeeth face charges of fraud, Contravention of Section 54(1)(A) of the International Trade Administration Act and Contravention of Regulation 22 of the Exchange Control Act.

They were arrested last week and released on bail of R10,000 each by the Pretoria Regional Court.

ALSO READ: Former Estina director arrested on R37.7 million fraud charges

Investigation

The charges against them were a result of a joint investigation by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the ID.

“The investigation revealed that Estina submitted customs clearance documents (SAD 500 and invoice), in support of a VAT refund claim.

“The customs declaration was then scrutinised whereupon the declared value of over R37.7 million for a so-called “new” pasteurisation plant was suspected to be excessively high.

“The suspected overpriced pasteurisation plant, which was imported from India, was rather invoiced to Estina by Gateway Limited in the United Arab Emirates,” ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said in a statement.

Seboka said evidence that was already in the public domain suggested that Gateway was used and controlled by the Guptas, as a conduit to launder money and to extract funds from South Africa.

“The state further alleges that the overstated or inflated value was intentionally and unlawfully used by Estina and its sole director, Vasram, to launder funds from South Africa to the prejudice of the taxpaying public in general,” she said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Estina ‘pocketed R160m without delivering services’ at Vrede dairy project