Two KZN cousins jailed after murdering the wrong man

Alert witnesses aided in the arrest of the cousins after recording the registration number of the car they were travelling in.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Pietermaritzburg has sentenced two cousins to life imprisonment each in connection with a man they murdered based on mistaken identity.

Mthokozisi Ngwane, 34, and Sanele Mqondisi Ngwane, 37, were convicted of one count of murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

A case of mistaken identity

The murder happened in Himeville on 2 February 2023, when the cousins travelled to the small town in search of the person they intended to kill.

However, in a case of mistaken identity, they fatally shot Nduduzo Ndlovu instead before fleeing the scene.

Thanks to alert witnesses who recorded the registration number of the vehicle they were travelling in, police were able to arrest the two men.

During their arrest, police recovered two firearms.

Ballistic testing linked one of the firearms to Ndlovu’s murder.

‘Profound loss’

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that during the trial, the state led the evidence of a witness who recorded the vehicle registration number on the day of the incident.

Represented by advocate Nkosinathi Mhlambo, the state also submitted a victim impact statement compiled by a family member of the deceased.

“The statement detailed the devastating impact of Ndlovu’s death on his family and highlighted the profound loss they continue to endure,” Ramkisson-Kara said on Friday.

“It further described the significant role Ndlovu played within the family and the emotional trauma caused by his untimely death.”

Ngwane cousins’ sentencing

The Ngwane cousins were each handed down life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for each count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and seven years for the two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently and declared both of them unfit to possess a firearm.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crime are held accountable for their actions,” Ramkisson-Kara said.