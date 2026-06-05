Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Two KZN cousins jailed after murdering the wrong man

Picture of Lesego Seokwang

By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

3 minute read

5 June 2026

05:50 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Alert witnesses aided in the arrest of the cousins after recording the registration number of the car they were travelling in.

Two KZN cousins jailed for murder of the wrong man

The cousins were convicted for multiple charges, including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Pietermaritzburg has sentenced two cousins to life imprisonment each in connection with a man they murdered based on mistaken identity.

Mthokozisi Ngwane, 34, and Sanele Mqondisi Ngwane, 37, were convicted of one count of murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

A case of mistaken identity

The murder happened in Himeville on 2 February 2023, when the cousins travelled to the small town in search of the person they intended to kill.

However, in a case of mistaken identity, they fatally shot Nduduzo Ndlovu instead before fleeing the scene.

Thanks to alert witnesses who recorded the registration number of the vehicle they were travelling in, police were able to arrest the two men.

During their arrest, police recovered two firearms.

Ballistic testing linked one of the firearms to Ndlovu’s murder.

‘Profound loss’

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that during the trial, the state led the evidence of a witness who recorded the vehicle registration number on the day of the incident.

Represented by advocate Nkosinathi Mhlambo, the state also submitted a victim impact statement compiled by a family member of the deceased.

“The statement detailed the devastating impact of Ndlovu’s death on his family and highlighted the profound loss they continue to endure,” Ramkisson-Kara said on Friday.

RELATED ARTICLES

“It further described the significant role Ndlovu played within the family and the emotional trauma caused by his untimely death.”

Ngwane cousins’ sentencing

The Ngwane cousins were each handed down life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for each count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and seven years for the two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently and declared both of them unfit to possess a firearm.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crime are held accountable for their actions,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Read more on these topics

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court Pietermaritzburg Murder Murder trial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Gauteng shivers through coldest night of 2026 as temperatures plummet
South Africa Another country warns citizens to be careful in SA
Politics Phala Phala: Ramaphosa ignores opposition calls amid impeachment threat
News WEATHER WARNING: Mercury plunges in Joburg as cold front grips Gauteng
Courts High Court in Pretoria dismisses Fannie Nkosi’s bail appeal

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News