Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial returns to Pietermaritzburg High Court

Former president Jacob Zuma will be notoriously absent in the dock on Tuesday as his corruption case returns to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, with another postponement expected.

The long-awaited trial was meant to get underway last month but was postponed again for the outcome of a petition Zuma made to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Zuma wanted Judge President Mandisa Maya to give thought to his “reconsideration” application after two SCA judges previously denied him leave to appeal against a ruling by Judge Piet Koen.

The order by Judge Koen effectively dismissed Zuma’s bid to have lead prosecutor advocate Billy Downer barred from prosecuting him and removed from the case.

Zuma’s lawyers also said the “conditions for a fair trial were non-existent”.

Last month Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the former president would seek private prosecution against Downer in his trial.

Zuma and Downer have been embroiled in a bitter battle, with the former president wanting the state prosecutor removed alleging that he compromised himself by leaking sensitive information about Zuma’s corruption trial.

Manyi also said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was dragging its feet, making all kinds of excuses for its lack of progress in investigating Downer and the others for the alleged breaches.

The NPA hit back by saying the move is just another delaying tactic.

“With regards to the possible private prosecution against Advocate Downer SC, we view that as another intimidating and delaying tactic on their part. They know those charges cannot be substantiated, hence the DPP KwaZulu-Natal declined to prosecute in the matter and the NDPP refused to accede to their request for the removal of Advocate Downer,” said NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

Zuma and French arms company Thales face several charges including fraud, racketeering and money laundering linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

