Senzo Meyiwa trial: Court hears potential contamination of crime scene

Forensic detective Thabo Mosia has told the Pretoria High Court that the Senzo Meyiwa murder scene may have been contaminated.

Mosia was back on the witness stand on Tuesday testifying in the trial into the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting the home of his then-girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in October 2014.

The five men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli, have denied killing the soccer superstar and pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

On Monday, Malesela Teffo, the advocate for four the men charged with Meyiwa’s murder asked Mosia whether he stood by his testimony that he did not believe the crime scene was tampered with.

Mosia affirmed that he did not see or suspect that the scene had been tampered with.

However, in the statement which he wrote four years after the crime and read out in court on Tuesday, he contradicted himself and stated how the scene may have been compromised when items were collected and taken for processing during the time that he was called to the scene on the night Meyiwa was killed.

Teffo asked Mosia whether he had a change of mind.

“I put it to you that you are being evasive and you want to protect the blunders that happened caused by the police at the primary scene. In your answers there is a clear admission that the crime scene was contaminated. You don’t want to accept.

Mosia conceded that after reading his statement, he cannot say conclusively that the scene was not contaminated.

“All the delays which happened before I was contacted to come to the crime scene may have compromised the crime scene.”

Meanwhile, Teffo, said the Pretoria High Court’s decision to grant Netflix permission to film the proceedings will not go unchallenged.

Ten10 Films, which is a production house shooting a documentary for Netflix, had applied to film court proceedings along with several other media houses.

While Ten10 Films was granted access, the defence filed an application for the production house to be removed from court.

