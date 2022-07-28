Better call Teffo: Advocate’s demands before returning to Meyiwa trial

Gareth Cotterell

Advocate Malesela Teffo has had a change of heart and decided he will continue to represent four of the suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, but there are conditions.

On Thursday it emerged that Teffo wrote to the high court to notify it that he will continue representing accused number one to four.

His return to court comes with a list of demands, some of which have little bearing on the actual case.

I will continue representing accused 1 to 4 and will he in court on 2 August 2022…. — Adv Teffo (@MaleselaD_Teffo) July 28, 2022

Bheki Cele and Kelly Khumalo

His demands include that Police Minister Bheki Cele be fired and that Meyiwa’s former girlfriend Kelly Khumalo be prosecuted in the trial.

He said Cele should be investigated for “abusing his position as minister of police”.

He has also asked for his clients to be trialled separately to accused number 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Teffo also demanded that State advocate George Baloyi be removed from the case as he “does not have a title to prosecute in this matter”.

Teffo wants charges withdrawn

Another demand from the advocate was that the lead investigator in the case be removed. He accused Colonel Bongani Gininda of withholding an affidavit relating to the case.

ALSO READ: Advocate Teffo ‘incompetent’, antics distracted from merits of Meyiwa trial

Teffo also wants Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke to withdraw charges against him. The advocate was arrested in the courtroom in April.

Police said a warrant of arrest had been issued against him for missing several court appearances after being charged with common assault and trespassing.

#SenzoMeyiwa Teffo has set out some demands before he returns to court.



He says he and Thobane will not be returning to court on the 2nd August. #AdvTeffo #MeyiwaMurderTrial #eNCA pic.twitter.com/qMJCy2kqeq— Sli Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) July 28, 2022

Teffo’s withdrawal from Meyiwa case

On 12 July, Teffo said he could no longer represent accused one to four in the trial “because of serious allegations where you are accused number one”.

He claimed he was being harassed by the court and the state.

He said he would return to his role as watching brief on behalf of the Meyiwa family.

“I will no longer be able to can proceed in this court based on the harassment that I’m receiving from the State and from the court. The accused have been consulted and it has been agreed upon, based on what is happening to me,” Teffo said.

Additional reporting by Stephen Tau

NOW READ: Advocate Teffo withdraws from Senzo Meyiwa case – blames judge, harassment