Zandile Gumede’s R320 million corruption trial postponed to March 2023

Citizen Reporter

The corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others has been postponed to March 2023 for evidence.

Zandile returned to the Durban High Court on Tuesday, where the state concluded the reading of the charges to the accused.

The accused tendered their pleas of not guilty to the charges preferred against them. The matter was adjourned to 06 March 2023 for evidence and bail in respect of all the accused was extended.

Durban Solid Waste tender

Gumede and her co-accused face numerous criminal charges in connection with an irregular eThekwini Municipality waste collection contract amounting to R320 million. The controversial tender was awarded during her tenure as the metro’s executive mayor.

The State accuses Gumede – including former municipal officials, ANC councillors, and business owners – of running a criminal enterprise by circumventing supply chain management processes on the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender for the benefit of identified service providers.

State’s 400-page indictment alleges that Gumede and her co-accused received R2 881 350 in kickbacks between January 2017 and July 2019, for ensuring predetermined businesses benefited from waste contracts.

The accused have always maintained their innocence in the matter, with Gumede claiming that the charges were politically motivated.

State ready to proceed with Gumede trial

During Monday’s court proceedings, senior State Prosecutor Ashika Lucken read out the indictment against the accused in order for them to tender their pleas before Judge Charmain Balton.

Lucken indicated to Judge Balton that the National Prosecuting Authority was ready to proceed with the corruption trial, after the matter previously faced several delays due to some of the accused having challenges with their legal representation.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe