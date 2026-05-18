eThekwini experiencing odour and change of taste in their water: Here are the areas affected

The municipality said it would continue providing updates should there be "any significant developments".

Residents across large parts of Durban and the south of eThekwini may notice an earthy or musty taste and smell in their tap water, but the municipality says the water remains safe for human consumption.

eThekwini Municipality confirmed that elevated levels of 2-methylisoborneol (MIB) had affected water supplied through the Wiggins Water Treatment Works.

The municipality said it was working closely with uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW) to resolve the issue.

“The Municipality wishes to assure residents that, despite the temporary taste and odour changes, water remains safe for human consumption and continues to meet the required quality and safety standards,” it told residents.

According to the city, MIB is “a naturally occurring compound associated with increased levels of blue-green algae in surface water systems”.

While the compound can cause an unpleasant smell and taste in drinking water, the municipality stressed that “it does not pose a health risk”.

Intervention measures implemented

The city said UUW had already implemented several measures at the Inanda Dam and Wiggins Water Treatment Works to reduce the impact.

“These measures include intensified water treatment processes, more frequent filtration cycles, and enhanced monitoring systems,” the municipality said.

An advanced ozone treatment process was also introduced in May as an additional intervention.

The municipality said the process had achieved “at least a 50 percent removal efficiency in conjunction with powdered activated carbon treatment systems”.

UUW further confirmed that the water “continues to comply with the highest quality and safety standards and remains safe for human consumption”.

The city acknowledged the inconvenience to residents and said technical teams were continuously monitoring the situation.

Areas affected in central Durban

Areas affected in the central system include parts of the Durban CBD and surrounding suburbs, such as:

Glenwood,

Bulwer,

Umbilo,

Bluff,

Montclair,

Merebank,

Wentworth,

Sea View,

Stamford Hill,

South Beach and the

Durban Beachfront.

Industrial and township areas, including Jacobs, Mobeni, Clairwood, Bayhead, Prospecton Industrial, Chesterville and several sections of uMlazi, are also affected.

Prince Mshiyeni Hospital has also been listed among the affected areas.

Parts of Morningside, Overport, Essenwood, Westridge, Carrington Heights, Mobeni Heights and Lamontville may also experience the temporary taste and odour changes.

Southern areas also impacted

The municipality said the issue also affected several southern suburbs and towns, including:

Amanzimtoti CBD,

Athlone Park,

Warner Beach,

Winklespruit,

Doonside,

Illovo Beach,

Clansthal and

Umgababa.

Other affected areas include Galleria Mall, Arbour Crossing, Kingsway Hospital, Southgate Industrial Park and communities stretching towards Umkomaas and surrounding rural areas.

The municipality said it would continue providing updates should there be “any significant developments”.

Sewer infrastructure briefing planned

In a separate notice issued on Monday, the municipality announced it would brief the media on progress in restoring and refurbishing damaged sewer infrastructure.

“The briefing will also provide progress on water quality monitoring and testing,” the city said.