Director-general in KZN premier’s office due in court following arrest

Thapelo Lekabe

The director-general (DG) in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, on Tuesday is due to appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court.

Alleged corruption at Mhlathuze Water

Mkhize was arrested by the Hawks on Monday, on allegations of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation along with a 47-year-old alleged accomplice.

The 58-year-old is accused of allegedly threatening the board of bulk water supplier Mhlathuze Water into stopping its investigations into financial irregularities at the utility.

ALSO READ: Hawks arrest director-general in KZN premier’s office

The chairperson of the board had reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit allegations related to the irregular appointment of a legal panel at the utility without supply chain management protocols being followed.

Following investigations, the Hawks revealed that some senior officials at the Mhlathuze Water board were implicated in the alleged irregularities, amounting to at least R37 million of fraud.

Forensic report

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said when the forensic report was completed, the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water board allegedly received a visit from an unknown person at her home.

The person claimed to be from the now defunct, National Intelligence Agency, and that he was sent by the senior manager in the KZN premier’s office.

The alleged individual threatened the chairperson with arrest and demanded the forensic report. He further insisted that the complainant must stop the investigation into the alleged irregularities.

Mbambo said it later emerged that the said person was not from the National Intelligence Agency, and that he was in cahoots with persons of interest implicated in the forensic report.

This ultimately resulted in Mkhize’s arrest on Monday, along with three other people accused of working with her.

Two of the suspects allegedly implicated in malfeasance at Mhlathuze Water were arrested on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

The Hawks said more arrests were imminent related to the case.

Statement on the arrest of Director General, Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize in KwaZulu-Natal's Office of the Premier



Respectfully, at this stage, the Office of the Premier is not in a position to make any comment on the matter as it is in the hands of law enforcement authorities. pic.twitter.com/69CD75wdO4— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the office of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube refused on Monday to comment on Mkhize’s arrest.

Dube-Ncube’s office said on Twitter the matter was in the hands of law enforcement authorities.

“Respectfully, at this stage, the Office of the Premier is not in a position to make any comment on the matter as it is in the hands of law enforcement authorities.”

NOW READ: Hawks, SIU close curtain on more than a decade of shady dealings at Mhlathuze Water Board