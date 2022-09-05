JUST IN: State withdraws all charges against ex-Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi, others

Thapelo Lekabe

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn all charges against former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and his co-accused.

Msibi and his five co-accused faced two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The charges were in connection with a shooting incident in Mbombela on 22 August 2021, where two ANC members were shot and killed and another party member was injured.

The shooting incident is understood to be related to party infighting over the ANC’s candidate list processes ahead of last November’s local government elections.

On Monday, the trial against Msibi and his co-accused was expected to get underway at the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Mbombela.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

NOW READ: ‘I’ll do as the ANC says’: Murder-accused Mandla Msibi on ‘step aside’ rule