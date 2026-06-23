KZN family murder accused return to court as suspect prepares bail bid

The seven family members were abducted from their Newark home before being killed and dumped in Melmoth.

The case against three men implicated in the murder of seven members of a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) family has been postponed to 31 July for further investigation.

Linda Blessing Mthiyane, 28, Bongumenzi Mpungose, 26, and Mthandeni Luyanda Mthiyane, 21, made their second appearance in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 23 June.

They face multiple charges, including housebreaking with intent to rob, and robbery with aggravating circumstances, seven counts of kidnapping and seven counts of murder.

Family allegedly abducted from home

This is in connection with an incident on 21 April, when the accused allegedly kidnapped the family members, aged between 20 and 83, from their home in Newark and later killed them.

The bodies of Mariamma Appanah (83), Mooniamma (78), Cliffy Padayachee (50), Alan (54), Sandy (56), Kraidon (27), and Shamarie Moonswamy (20) were subsequently discovered a few days later in Melmoth, nearly 200km away from their home.

National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Mpungose faces an additional charge of rape, while Linda faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

“Although all three accused had previously abandoned their bail applications, Mpungose informed the court today of his intention to apply for bail,” Ramkisson-Kara said in a statement on Tuesday.

“His attorney advised the court that a date for the bail application would be set following consultation with her client.”

Police track down three suspects

The suspects were arrested after a domestic worker employed by the family reported for work on the morning of 22 April and found the house broken into and vacant.

A vehicle was also missing.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a swift police investigation led them to the Hlomendlini area, where they arrested two of the suspects.

“One was found in possession of a cellphone belonging to one of the kidnapped victims. Information directed police to the Dendetu area in Sundumbili, where the third suspect was arrested with a firearm,” Netshiunda said.

“A total of eleven cellphones were found in possession of the suspects.”

Victims allegedly robbed before killings

Investigations revealed that one of the suspects worked for the family.

He and his accomplices allegedly tied them up, raped a 20‑year‑old woman, and loaded them into a victim’s vehicle before driving to Melmoth.

The same suspect allegedly raped the young woman again in Melmoth before demanding banking details and PINs from three victims.

“After collecting the banking details, the suspects shot and killed three victims. The other four victims were brutally stabbed to death,” Netshiunda said.

“Several bank transfers were made from the victims’ accounts. The suspects led police to Melmoth, where bodies of the seven victims, aged between 20 and 83, were found.”