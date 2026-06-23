Man ‘butchered’ after failed robbery attempt in KZN

Locals found the man lying beside the road, 'butchered' after an unsuccessful escape.

A man sustained multiple injuries after he was allegedly “butchered” in an attack in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), officers were called in the early hours of Saturday morning to assist after receiving reports that a man was in urgent need of medical attention at his residence on Qedumona Road in Amaotana.

Multiple wounds

The man sustained wounds to his head and both ankles. Rusa said the bruising on his back was consistent with him being dragged along the ground.

According to the man, his hands and legs were bound with a rope, and he was assaulted with a bush knife.

During an interview with a Rusa officer, it was established that the man had been consuming alcohol with three friends the previous night.

Attempted robbery

Around 2am, the group proceeded to a residence where alcohol was being sold, allegedly with the intention of robbing the owner.

The man told Rusa that he was instructed to remain outside while the others entered the premises.

Shortly after, the three men fled after they were allegedly detected by the homeowner. The intoxicated man fled with them.

According to the man, the homeowner pursued the group while allegedly armed with a bush knife.

Failed escape

His companions managed to escape; however, he was apprehended and allegedly assaulted before being abandoned alongside the road.

The man further alleged that his companions later returned and accused him of revealing their identities to the homeowner.

An alleged second assault occurred when they restrained him with rope, dragged him along the road and assaulted him before leaving him for dead.

A neighbour who recognised the injured man later located him and assisted him by transporting him back to his residence.

Pensioners robbed

In a separate incident reported by Rusa, a pensioner was robbed inside his residence in Grangetown on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called out around 3.53pm, following reports of a house robbery. The 64-year-old man said he was in his bedroom when he heard a noise coming from the kitchen.

When he went to investigate, he encountered a suspect and established that the intruder had allegedly gained entry through a bathroom window.

Held at knife-point

The suspect drew a knife and warned the homeowner not to raise an alarm while demanding money and cellphones.

The 64-year-old victim handed over two smartphones and informed the suspect that he had no cash.

The robber reportedly fled the scene with the stolen property. Rusa confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.