Kidnappings and hijackings surge in parts of Gauteng

Gauteng crime hotspots has worsen despite overall decline, says DA.

Though Gauteng recorded an overall decline in several major crime categories during the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, several communities are still experiencing increases in serious crime, particularly kidnapping, truck hijackings, vehicle-related crimes and sexual offences, the DA says.

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for community safety Crezane Bosch said most concerning was the escalation of kidnappings, a crime associated with organised criminal syndicates, extortion and ransom operations.

“In the City of Joburg, Jeppe recorded a 47.8% increase in kidnappings, from 69 to 102 cases,” said Bosch.

“Douglasdale recorded a 44.1% increase and Honeydew a 34.8% increase. In Tshwane, Mamelodi East and Loate recorded 12 more kidnapping cases, while Emfuleni, Evaton recorded a 30.6% increase.”

There is also a dramatic increase in truck hijackings.”

Barrage police station recorded a 350% increase in truck hijackings, Vanderbijlpark recorded a 200% increase, Muldersdrift a 300% increase and Krugersdorp DA mayoral candidate for the City of Joburg Helen Zille signs a copy of her book, Not Without a Fight, in Weltevredenpark in Joburg on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda hot to trot a 200% increase.

In Johannesburg, truck hijackings increased by 160% in Orange Farm and 66.7% in Jeppe.

Bosch said the statistics reveal persistent hotspots where crime continues to worsen.

“In Joburg, Ivory Park recorded a 10.5% increase in serious crimes, up from 1 273 to 1 407 cases,” she said.

“In Tshwane, Sinoville recorded a 45.8% increase in car theft.

“On the West Rand, Kagiso recorded a 17.5% increase in murders, a 22.7% increase in sexual offences, a 31.6% increase in kidnappings and a 7.9% increase in contact crimes.”

Bosch said crime cannot be measured solely by provincial averages because residents judge safety based on what happens in their own communities.

Concerns over policing and enforcement

This month, DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane found the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department in Edenvale nearly empty after officers were seconded to the Kempton Park station.

“It makes no sense that an entire metro police station is abandoned while criminals run rampant,” he said.

University of Limpopo criminology professor Witness Maluleke said: “The police can make arrests, but that should be followed by effective criminal investigations.”