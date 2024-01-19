‘Insurance fraud killer’ Agnes Segomotsi Setshwantsho denied bail

The suspect is accused of murdering her family members for insurance payouts.

Murder accused Agnes Segomotsi Setshwantsho appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on 12 January 2024. Picture: Screenshot / Newzroom Afrika

Alleged insurance fraud killer Agnes Segomotsi Setshwantsho will remain behind bars after she was denied.

On Friday, the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in North West delivering its judgment and dismissed her bail application.

Setshwantsho is accused of murdering her family members for insurance payouts.

The suspect, who was arrested in November 2023, is facing a charge of murder, defeating the ends of justice, and two counts of fraud.

Insurance fraud

Setshwantsho was charged with connection to the death of her niece, Bonolo Modiseemang.

Investigations revealed that Modiseemang died in March 2023 due to poisoning.

Her death had initially been declared as a “natural death”. The victim fell ill after eating a sandwich allegedly given to her by Setshwantsho.

It has been alleged that the accused fraudulently took out a R3 million life policy on Modiseemang six months before her passing.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is also investigating Setshwantsho for the mysterious deaths of her husband, two daughters, son and brother.

Her son died in July last year, while her spouse passed on in 2016 and her daughters in 2015 and 2005.

This is a developing story