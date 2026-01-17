Agrizzi testifies in Bosasa-linked corruption case against Mathenjwa

Agrizzi cut a deal with the state to avoid imprisonment for being part of a corrupt syndicate.

Former Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi has testified in the corruption case against Sondolo IT company director Trevor Mathenjwa.

In November 2025, Agrizzi cut a deal with the state to avoid imprisonment for being part of a corrupt syndicate that bribed officials, including ministers.

In return, he had to provide honest testimony to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Corruption

Mathenjwa allegedly received R600,000 in kickbacks through his security systems company, intended for upgrades to the security systems at the home of the late former SAA board chairperson, Dudu Myeni.

During proceedings of the Bosasa-linked corruption case against Mathenjwa before the Johannesburg High Court, the state led its evidence through Agrizzi and four other key witnesses.

“The defence has started its cross-examination of Agrizzi on his testimony. The matter was postponed to 07 April 2026 for the continuation of cross-examination,” the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

ALSO READ: Suspended chief magistrate Desmond Nair to make representations in Bosasa bribery case

Bribes

Agrizzi was charged in a R1.8 billion corruption case where he is said to have paid bribes to government officials in exchange for lucrative contracts.

The contracts were awarded by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) between August 2004 and 2007, for rendering catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installation of perimeter fencing and supplying a CCTV system and monitoring equipment at prisons.

Poor health

The case has faced several delays due to Agrizzi’s apparent ill-health as well as finances related to the legal representation of some of the accused.

Agrizzi was sentenced to 10 years for each count of corruption and 10 years for money laundering. The sentences, however, were suspended for five years, meaning he won’t spend any time in jail.

Agrizzi, now in poor health and on an oxygen machine most of the time, initially offered to assist the state back in 2019, but that offer was spurned.

ALSO READ: Angelo Agrizzi pleads guilty but won’t go to jail