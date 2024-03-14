AKA murder: Only two of the five suspects able to have bail applications heard

Three of the suspects will only have their bail applications heard on Monday.

The five men accused of being involved in the murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane appeared in Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for their bail application.

Only two of the suspects, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi and Siyanda Eddie Myeza, were able to present bail applications before Judge Vincent Hlatshwayo.

Mkhwanazi and Myeza will plead not guilty.

The other three suspects Lindani Ndimande, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, could not apply for bail because their affidavits are not ready yet. The court will hear their bail applications on their next appearance on Monday, 18 March.

The suspects face 10 charges including conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and money laundering.

Two more suspects from Eswatini, brothers Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande, are still awaiting the finalisation of their extradition to South Africa.

ALSO READ: AKA murder: SA yet to send extradition documents, eSwatini court hears

Judge Hlatshwayo said he was not going to entertain the plea for an explanation about the vehicles seized by the defence lawyer for Lindani Ndimande and Gwabeni.

“The issue raised … with regards to the seized vehicles, I have no information of that, there is no application brought before me with regards to that,” said Judge Hlatshwayo.

All five suspects will be kept in custody at Westville correctional institution until their next court hearing on 18 March.

Forbes and Motsoane lost their lives after being shot outside the Durban restaurant Wish on 10 February 2023.

According to the police, AKA was the main target of the shooting and his friend Motsoane was caught in the crossfire.