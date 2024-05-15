JUST IN: AKA-Tibz murder: 5 accused denied bail in Durban Court

The Durban Magistrate’s Court has made a ruling on the bail bid of five of the men accused of killing rapper AKA.

The suspects in the AKA-Tibz murder trial apply for bail. Photo: SABC YT Live Screenshot

Five of the seven men arrested in connection with the murder of musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been denied bail.

Judge Vincent Hlatshwayo handed down the bail ruling at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Forbes and Motsoane as lost their lives after being shot outside the now closed Durban restaurant, Wish, on 10 February 2023.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Ndimande who were arrested in connection with the murder, will remain in custody at Westville Prison.

The applicants were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, five counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and money laundering. They face several other pending matters independent from this case.

This is a developing story