Joshlin Smith: Businessman possible ‘key witness’ as cops reach dead end in search

Amid reports of a possible key witness surfacing, police say they have 'come to a dead end' in their search for little Joshlin Smith.

The mother of Joshlin Smith during her appearance at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 May 2024. Photos: Facebook and Supplied/NPA

Police said they have hit a brick wall in their search for six-year-old Joshlin Smith, despite reports of a “key witness” in her disappearance.

An extensive search operation was launched after Joshlin vanished from the poverty-stricken Middelpos informal settlement on 19 February.

Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile told EWN that investigators have followed up on all possible leads. The search even extended as far as the United Kingdom (UK) with Interpol’s assistance.

“We followed every lead, but we have come to a dead end. Every lead that has been given to us… We extended our net countrywide, worldwide, not even countrywide, worldwide.”

Joshlin Smith court case

The latest update follows a report by Netwerk24 that an unidentified Saldanha Bay businessman might be called to take the stand as a key witness.

Clockwise from left: The missing girl’s mother, Kelly, at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court; Joshlin Smith and police search the Middelpos forest in March. Photos: Gallo Images/ Theo Jeptha and Facebook

On Monday, the little girl’s mother, Raquel “Kelly” Smith appeared with her three co-accused at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.

Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis and the couple’s friends Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia “Renze” Lombaard were arrested and charged with human trafficking and kidnapping in connection with Joshlin’s disappearance case.

No justice yet for Joshlin Smith

Senior state advocate Aradhana Heeramun confirmed that the police have received the forensic results of the DNA analysis of bloodstained clothes, a knife and a sheet found.

The items were discovered in an open field about a kilometre from Joshlin’s home on 2 March.

Investigators have also received the cellphone data download of the four accused and are analysing the information.

From left: Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, Raquel ‘Kelly’ Smith and Lourentia ‘Renze’ Lombaard appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 May 2024. Picture: Supplied/ NPA

The case has been postponed to 15 July for further investigation.

All four accused have abandoned their bail bids, choosing to remain behind bars.

‘I love her’ – Mom Kelly

Joshlin’s mother, who is reportedly pregnant with her fourth child, told reporters in court she had a “nice Mother’s Day” and that she “loves Joshlin”.

4 people charged in Joshlin Smith's disappearance, including mother Kelly, will appear in court again on July 15th. police still don't know Joshlin's whereabouts,but her heavily pregnant mother Kelly hints that her boyfriend knows what happened to her.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/v156wgBHm5 — Nobesuthu Hejana (@Nobesutu_Hejana) May 13, 2024

In stark contrast to her last court appearance, where she appeared gaunt and dishevelled, Smith’s appeared in the dock with blow-dried hair and a serene smile.

Saldanha businessman might be key witness

According to Netwerk24, the testimony of the businessman could possibly be crucial in the trial and lead to some answers in Joshlin’s disappearance case.

He was apparently placed under police protection shortly after Smith, Appollis and Van Rhyn were arrested in March.

A reliable source told the publication that the businessman is an acquaintance of Smith and her co-accused.

He was apparently taken in for questioning shortly after his and Lombaard’s names were mentioned in one of the accused’s statements.

It is claimed that the police moved the man from Saldanha Bay.

This was confirmed by members of the community who said on Monday that they had not seen the businessman for the past two months.

DA’s Ian Cameron calls on Saps Cold Case Unit to step in

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary candidate and crime activist Ian Cameron said this week that it is “time for Saps Cold Case Unit to take over on the Joshlin Smith investigation”.

He expressed his confidence in the unit’s capability of getting to the truth.

“The political fumbles and interference have caused significant damage and we need a team like the above to cut to the chase,” Cameron shared in a post on X.

“It is sickening to see the political campaigns being run to gain political advantage from the life of a child. Something is off with this case.”

It is time for the SAPS Cold Case Unit to take over on the Joslin Smith investigation. In my opinion they are our only hope if Joslin is still alive. If not, they are the only ones, I believe, capable of getting to the truth. The political fumbles and interference has caused… pic.twitter.com/L9vYJsrzRl — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) May 13, 2024

What are the chances of finding Joshlin?

During Smith, Appollis and Van Rhyn’s first court appearance on 7 March, Adv Heeramun alleged Smith instructed Appollis and Van Rhyn to sell Joshlin to another Middelpos man for R20 000 for muti.

The two men apparently confessed after a 36-hour interrogation at Saldanha Police Station.

Teddy Bear Clinic director Dr Shaheda Omar told Newzroom Afrika on Monday the chances of finding Joshlin are very slim.

“I hate to break it to everyone, but unfortunately finding Joshlin is very unlikely.”

“The reality of trafficking is that within the first 24 hours, a lot of people are involved as the trafficked person changes hands.

“Even if she is alive, it’s very unlikely,” Omar said.

Anyone with information on Joshlin’s whereabouts can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

