Angelo Agrizzi, co-accused due in court for R1.8bn corruption case

Thapelo Lekabe

Controversial former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi’s R1.8 billion fraud and corruption case is back in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

Agrizzi and his three co-accused – former Department of Correctional Services (DCS) commissioner Linda Mti, former DCS chief financial officer (CFO) Patrick Gillingham, and former Bosasa CFO Andries Van Tonder – face face a string of charges of fraud and corruption in connection with four tenders awarded to the corruption-accused facilities management company, Bosasa, and its subsidiaries.

The contracts, valued at over R1.8 billion, were awarded by the DCS between August 2004 and 2007, for rendering catering and training services, installation of CCTV cameras, installing perimeter fencing and supplying a CCTV system and monitoring equipment at prisons.

The case has faced several delays due to Agrizzi’s apparent ill-health as well as finances related to the legal representation of some of the accused.

Unreasonable delay application

Agrizzi has not appeared in court since October 2020 and the State was given permission in March this year, to appoint a physician to examine him.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had since indicated that it would continue with its prosecution against him.

During the last court appearance in July, the State notified the court that it intended to bring an application for unreasonable delay in terms of Section 67 and 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act due to the continued postponements in the case.

The application was served to the accused and filed with the court on 22 July.

A warrant of arrest was also issued against Agrizzi for his failure to appear in court, but held over until 3 October 2022.

