Apartheid hit squad operatives in court over Cosas mass killings

It is alleged that during June 1985, Mamasela and Macitinga were involved in the mass killing of Cosas members.

The Pretoria High Court has heard how two former apartheid Security Branch hit operatives were involved in the mass killing of Congress of South African Students (Cosas) members during what became known as Operation Zero-Zero.

Former Security Branch members 71-year-old Joseph Tshepo Mamasela of Soweto and 66-year-old Michael Daliwonga Macitinga of Daveyton appeared briefly before the Pretoria High Court sitting in Benoni on Thursday.

Charges

Mamasela and Macitinga face a litany of charges, including eight counts of murder, eight counts of attempted murder, crimes against humanity, unlawful use and possession of explosives, defeating the ends of justice, malicious damage to property, and conspiracy to commit murder.

In addition, Mamasela alone faces 19 further murder counts linked to Cosas members and youth activists, plus charges of kidnapping, arson, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and multiple counts of crimes against humanity and defeating the ends of justice.

Mass killing

It is alleged that during June 1985, Mamasela and Macitinga were involved in the mass killing of Cosas members during what became known as Operation Zero-Zero.

The duo allegedly infiltrated Cosas structures in East Rand townships while posing as members of the ANC who had been sent to train recruits in the use of firearms and explosives.

On 25 June 1985, the victims were allegedly divided into small groups and supplied with explosives that had been tampered with.

Attacks

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Tshegofatso Makhudu said the victims were instructed to carry out attacks on selected targets in Duduza, Tsakane and Kwa-Thema.

Makhudu said that during the execution of the operation, the explosives detonated while in the victims’ possession, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals and injuries to eight others.

“The state further alleges that Mamasela used a similar modus operandi in Mamelodi Township, where he allegedly recruited Cosas members and other youth activists under the pretence that he had been sent by the ANC to provide military training.

“On various occasions during June and July 1985, victims were allegedly lured and killed in incidents now known as the ‘Mamelodi 10’ and the ‘KwaNdebele 9’,” Makhudu said.

In the Mamelodi 10 incident, 10 victims were allegedly burnt to death in a minibus at Dwarsberg Village in the North West province. In the KwaNdebele 9 incident, nine victims were allegedly shot and burnt at a lodge in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.

Bail

Makhudu said the state did not oppose the accused’s release on bail, as they were not considered flight risks.

“The prosecution also requested that Macitinga be released on warning due to his medical condition and lack of financial means to pay bail.

“The court ruled that it was in the interests of justice to release Mamasela on bail of R5 000 and Macitinga on warning, subject to conditions that they:

Attend all court proceedings

Report to their nearest police station on the 15th day of every month; and

Not leave Gauteng without informing the investigating officer.

The matter was postponed to 1 February 2027 for trial.