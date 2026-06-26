Fannie Masemola and co-accused could face more charges in Saps-Medicare24 tender case

The state has also indicated that additional arrests are expected.

A breakthrough in the corruption case involving suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola could see the scope of the trial widen, following a plea agreement by central figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Masemola, listed as accused 17, appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Friday as the case took a potentially decisive turn a day earlier.

Accused in Saps-Medicare24 tender case

The commissioner, suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April, is facing four charges under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) for allegedly failing in his duties as an accounting officer.

The case includes several accused individuals, among them Medicare24 Holdings managing director James George Murray (accused two) and 12 police officials facing charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Those implicated include Captain Brian Cartwright (accused three), Matlala’s alleged girlfriend Brigadier Rachel Matjeng (accused four), Brigadier Alpheus Thembinkosi Ngema (accused five), Brigadier Patrick Nethengwe (accused six), Colonel Tumisho Nehemiah Maleka (accused seven), and Major-General Busisiwe Temba (accused 10).

Brigadier Kirsty Jonker (accused 11), Brigadier Petunia Lenono (accused 12), Brigadier Ofentse Tlhoale (accused 13), Colonel Nonjabulo Mngadi (accused 14), Colonel Anton Paulsen (accused 15), and Colonel Johannes Monyai (accused 16) have also been charged.

Cat Matlala turns state witness after plea deal

In court on Thursday, state prosecutor Santhos Manilall confirmed that Matlala and his companies – Medicare24 Tshwane District (accused 8) and Luxo Africa Brand Investments (accused 9) – have been separated from the main trial.

Matlala has entered into a plea agreement with the state in terms of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) and is expected to testify as a state witness.

This could significantly alter the trajectory of the case, with the possibility of new charges for the accused.

“That will obviously result in the charge sheet changing again, hence we have not finalised the charge sheet at this stage,” the prosecutor told the court.

Manilall further indicated that more arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.

However, the plea deal is still subject to approval by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, which is set to rule on the matter on Wednesday, 1 July 2026.

The state further confirmed it is in the process of providing the defence with access to the case docket, requesting a postponement to allow for proper disclosure.

Representations

Representing Maleka, attorney Bronwynne Forbay signalled the possibility of formal representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“From the accused seven’s side, we will impose on the state to furnish us the details within the two-week period in order for the accused seven to make written representations to the state in terms of this matter against him,” Forbay told the court.

Such representations allow accused individuals to challenge the basis of the charges and, if successful, could result in charges being withdrawn.

The matter has been postponed to 28 August, when the court is expected to address disclosure of the docket and further procedural issues as the case continues to unfold.

Masemola remains out on warning, while the rest of the accused’s bail was extended.

Guilty plea and sentencing proposal

In a parallel development, Matlala pleaded guilty on Thursday, 25 June, to seven counts of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

The plea agreement proposes a sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment, with seven years suspended – effectively resulting in eight years behind bars.

Importantly, the agreement reveals that Matlala has provided information implicating senior police officials and other individuals in alleged corrupt activities.

At the heart of the case is a multimillion-rand tender awarded by the South African Police Service (Saps) to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

The three-year contract, awarded in June 2024, had a budget allocation of R360 million, although Matlala’s successful bid was R228 million.

Subsequent investigations flagged the tender as irregular, revealing that at least R50 million had already been paid before the contract was cancelled in May 2025.