Nomzamo tavern massacre: Suspects’ bail hearing postponed to December  

Thapelo Lekabe

The bail hearing of the five men linked to the mass shooting at the Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto, has been postponed to next month.

Soweto tavern shooting

The five suspects, two South Africans and three Lesotho nationals, appeared briefly on Tuesday in the Orlando Magistrate’s Court following their last court appearance in October.

Their bail application was postponed to 5 December 2022, after an agreement between the State and defence.

Sixteen people were killed at Mdlalose Tavern in Orlando East, on 14 July, when gunmen randomly opened fire on patrons and allegedly fled in a white Toyota Quantum.

The suspects face 19 counts of murder in total. Three of the murder counts were from other cases that were combined with the Mdlalose Tavern docket.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believes the mass shooting is linked to cable theft and illegal mining, and police said more arrests were imminent in the case.

Death toll increases

During the suspects’ court appearance on Tuesday, Nomzamo Park residents and the families of the victims – including different political parties – protested outside court in the rain calling for the accused to be denied bail.

It was also revealed that the death toll had increased to 17 after one of the victims succumbed to his wounds in KwaZulu-Natal.

This was confirmed by local ward councillor Mohau Molefe.

“The family has made us aware and confirmed that the 17th person has passed on,” Molefe told eNCA.

He said the man will be buried in KZN at the weekend.

Claims of assault

During the suspects’ last appearance, they claimed police had assaulted them and demanded medical attention.

The magistrate ruled that accused number one and two should receive medical attention, and appealed to police to ensure that the accused were not threatened.

