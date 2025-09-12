Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Beauty and the Bester: Court to hand down judgment on Netflix doccie

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

12 September 2025

08:15 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Magudumana and Bester brought an urgent application to interdict the streaming giant from airing Beauty and the Bester.

Beauty and the Bester: Court to hand down ruling on Netflix doccie

Dr Nandipha Magadumana and Thabo Bester. Picture: Screengrab

In just a few minutes, South Africans will find out whether they will be able to watch the much-anticipated documentary about the convicted Facebook rapist and his girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will deliver its judgment on Friday, exactly 30 minutes before the Netflix three-part documentary true-crime series, Beauty and the Bester, is due to land at 9am on South African screens.

Judgment

Magudumana and Bester brought an urgent application to interdict the streaming giant from airing Beauty and the Bester.

Judge Sulet Potterill on Thursday reserved her judgment on the matter until early Friday after an intense day of arguments from Bester, Magudumana and Netflix’s lawyers.

READ MORE: Nandipha Magudumana’s appeal against deportation dismissed by SCA

Potterill wanted to know exactly when the series would be made available to viewers across the globe before handing down her judgment.

Arguments

On Thursday, the court heard Magudumana was paid for her role in a Netflix documentary.

Advocate MoAfrika Wa Maila, representing Bester, said Netflix was presenting his client’s alleged escape as fact, despite there being no conviction for it yet.

Wa Maila accused Netflix of exploiting Bester’s story for profit without his consent and failing to offer him a right of reply.

“It means that the right to the dignity of Mr Bester is in question. He has no rights anymore.”

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Cease and desist’

Advocate Lerato Moela, representing Magudumana, told the court his client had sent a cease-and-desist letter to Storyscope, the production company behind the documentary, on 20 August to halt its release until she could view it and give input as part of her contractual rights.

“There is a commercial agreement between Ms Nandipha Magudumana and Storyscope,” Moela said.

ALSO READ: Department of Correctional Services accused of dragging its feet after Thabo Bester’s escape

‘Insignificant peace’

Netflix’s lawyer, Advocate Temba Ngcukaitobi, described the documentary as an “insignificant piece” of a much larger story that has already been extensively covered about Bester’s escape and Magudumana’s alleged role.

Ngcukaitobi argued it would be “astonishing if the media were prohibited from repeating these facts,” adding that the documentary merely points out that “the man is an escapee and that the lady has aided and abetted the escape.”

“This is a serious court. We are all adults. The man was serving life in prison; he got out of it. He was not released by the system, so he escaped. Let’s not play around.”

Arrest

Bester and Magudumana, who were arrested in Tanzania in April 2023 after fleeing South Africa, are facing multiple charges in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein relating to Bester’s May 2022 escape from prison.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

READ MORE: Convicted rapist Thabo Bester appeals to ConCourt, alleges judicial bias

Read more on these topics

documentary Nandipha Magudumana Netflix North Gauteng High Court television Thabo Bester

EDITOR'S CHOICE

TV Thabo Bester escape: Magudumana can’t block Netflix doccie because she was paid, court hears
Politics ‘These results are not ordinary’: ANC scoops hotly contested Joburg ward in by-elections
Courts Husbands can now legally adopt wives’ surnames in SA, ConCourt rules
Weather Feel like a swim? Here is Gauteng’s weather for the weekend
Crime Most wanted scammer found hiding under pile of laundry

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp