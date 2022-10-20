R1.5m forfeited in bribery case against government official, businessmen

Citizen Reporter

The Eastern Cape High Court has granted the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) an order to forfeit R1.5 million in bribe money from a senior government official.

The court sitting in East London granted the forfeiture order after the Chief Director of Community Safety and Liaison, Neil Naidoo, attempted to bribe the NPA’s Investigating Directorate’s (ID) chief investigator.

NPA Regional Spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Luxolo Tyali, said Naidoo approached the chief investigator to solicit a bribe. A trap was then set against the senior official.

Naidoo was paying the money on behalf of two businessmen who are under investigation by the ID.

Saps furniture tender

The two businessmen, Matthew Pillay and Kenny Govender, are being probed in connection with low quality furniture that was supplied to the South African Police Service (Saps) by KJP Traders, a company Pillay ran on behalf of his elderly mother.

“On 9 March 2022, the chief investigator of the ID received a message to the effect that Naidoo wanted to meet in relation to an investigation pertaining to such furniture,” said Tyali.

Naidoo and the chief investigator then had several meetings to discuss the amount of the bribe before arranging to meet on 14 May, where Naidoo handed the R1.5 million to the chief investigator.

It was agreed that the R1.5 million was the first installment of many.

Government official and businessmen arrested

The trio have since been arrested and released on bail. They face charges of corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

They are expected to appear at the East London Magistrate’s Court on 10 November 2022 while investigations continue.

“The AFU East London office obtained a preservation order, in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, on 14 June 2022 on the basis that the funds were used to facilitate the easier commission of corruption or proceeds thereof,” added Tyali.

The accused opted to not oppose the granting of the forfeiture order.

The money will be deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) to bolster law enforcement.