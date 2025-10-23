Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Bronkhorstspruit tavern shooting suspect appears in court

Picture of Lesego Seokwang

By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

3 minute read

23 October 2025

06:37 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The suspect was arrested during a tracing operation in a Bronkhorstspruit township

Bronkhorstspruit tavern shooting suspect appears in court

Picture: iStock

A Gauteng man made his first appearance before the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, in connection with a deadly shooting at Qedukoma Tavern.

The 33-year-old man from Benoni was arrested on 21 October and faces five counts of murder and three of attempted murder.

His name has been withheld until an identity parade has been conducted. The matter was postponed to 3 November for a formal bail application.

Suspects kill five and injure six

The South African Police Service (Saps) said the man is one of two suspects who opened fire at the Bronkhorstspruit tavern in the early hours of 5 October, killing five people and injuring six.

“It is reported by witnesses that two men, known in the community, came into the tavern and demanded that one of the patrons hand over his licensed firearm,” Gauteng Saps spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said.

“A shot went off and when the patrons ran outside, the suspects fired randomly. The patron with a firearm was shot and injured and his firearm was taken,” Muridili added.

The injured patrons were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

ALSO READ: Committee on community safety pleads for more police in Westbury after deadly mass shooting

Muridili said the patron whose firearm was taken faces charges of contravention of the Firearms Control Act for the negligent handling of his 9mm pistol.

Police arrested one of the suspects during a tracing operation in Zithobeni, the township where the shooting happened.

RELATED ARTICLES

A table ‘saved my life’

Speaking to News24 at the Bronkhorstspruit court on Thursday, one of the survivors said a table saved her life.

Deliwe Kabini, whose boyfriend Lesego Sedibeloane was killed in the incident, relayed how she hid behind a table as “bullets rained”.

“We were sitting around a table by the door when we heard gunshots,” she told the publication.

“As we were hiding, I saw Lesego lying on the floor, motionless and bleeding. The bullets just kept coming.

“Had it not been for that table, I would have been killed. It saved my life… people were shot and murdered right next to me,” Kabini said.

NOW READ: Two suspects killed in shootout with police at KZN hostel

Read more on these topics

Bronkhorstspruit Murder shooting

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Zuma appoints ‘Gucci socialist’ Yengeni as MK party’s second deputy president
News Cele claims Mchunu sought funding from Matlala for future presidency bid
South Africa Less than 1 in 4 qualifying poor households are given free electricity
Politics DA to table motion of no confidence in Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi
South Africa Kruger National Park rename: Environment department clears the air

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now