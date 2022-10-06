Daily news update: Suspended official still receives bonus, German tourist murder update and Enyobeni Tavern case

Citizen Reporter

Suspended official still receives bonus

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has paid a bonus of R116 922,52 in July to an official who has been on suspension since March 2021.

Another official was suspended in 2020 but disciplinary processes against her were instituted only last year.

A confidential document containing information about the cases, and which The Witness has seen, was presented before the department’s portfolio committee recently.

Portfolio committee chairperson Sifiso Sonjica said the revelations were disturbing.

Manhunt launched after German tourist murdered en route to Kruger Park

The German tourists’ Hyundai H1. Picture – SAPS

Police are on the hunt for three armed suspects after a German tourist was shot and killed en route to the Kruger National Park.

The incident, which is expected to deliver a blow to the tourism industry, happened on Monday afternoon at Numbi Road near White River.

Killed on holiday

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said a group of four German tourists were travelling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road on the way to Mdluli Safari lodge when they were attacked.

“They were stopped by three armed suspects who were driving in a VW Caddy.

“The suspects are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle, but when the driver reportedly locked all the doors, apparently one of the suspects shot him in the upper body through the window.”

Case against Enyobeni Tavern owners postponed to November

Vuyokazi Ndevu appearing in the dock in September, in the East London Magistrates’ Court with her husband, Siyakwamkela Ndevu. Picture: Facebook

The court case against the owners of the Enyobeni Tavern in East London, where 21 youngsters tragically died in June, has been postponed to 25 November 2022.

Siyakwamkela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi Ndevu, on Wednesday, appeared briefly in the East London Magistrates’ Court for a pre-trial hearing.

The couple faces criminal charges for allegedly contravening the Liquor Act, after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid a criminal complaint against them for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

Vuyokazi is the registered licencee of the tavern in Scenery Park, while her husband is the manager of the establishment.

ANC Gauteng says Lesufi ‘must be given space’ as Cabinet reshuffle looms

Photo: Gauteng Education Department

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has remained tight-lipped on who incoming premier, Panyaza Lesufi, is expected to pick for his Cabinet.

ANC Gauteng’s leadership briefed the media on Wednesday, following the party’s special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting.

The PEC met in light of David Makhura stepping down as Gauteng premier on Tuesday.

Makhura’s resignation now paves the way for Lesufi, who was election as the chairperson of the provincial party in June, to take over.

Big Zulu accepts Cassper Nyovest’s boxing challenge

Picture: Instagram

Following his successful victory after his less than one minute fight with South African rapper – Priddy Ugly, record producer Cassper Nyovest might have a target on his back.

Prior to the success of his Celeb City 2 boxing match with the knocked out opponent, Cassper openly tweeted that if ever he wins the previous boxing match he wants Big Zulu as an opponent next.

“If I lose I will quit boxing forever, if I win I want to fight Big Zulu next. Nobody wants to fight Zulu so I’ll step up. But first, Priddy Ugly,” the amateur boxer wrote.

It seems Big Zulu (his given name is Siyabonga Nene) is gearing up for the next “anticipated” fight. He responded to Cassper’s tweet by saying: “Sekuphelelephi ukunwaya isini ngegama lam, akeze la” (Are you done tarnishing my name? let him come).

Royal AM boss MaMkhize clarifies Khabo Zondo issue

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize speaks to Phumlani Msiba of SuperSport TV Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

It remains unclear if Khabo Zondo is still part of the Royal AM coaching staff even after club owner Shauwn ‘MaMKhize’ Mkhize tried to clarify the issue.

Zondo was reported to have left the team when he didn’t show up for camp ahead of their DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United.

Some reports claimed that she had been fired by MaMkhize who is looking at bringing a coach with the relevant qualifications that allows them to sit on the bench for their Caf games.