By Faizel Patel

31 Oct 2023

01:00 pm

JUST IN: Charges dropped against bogus Dr Matthew Lani

Lani walks out as a free man

Matthew Lani has been exposed as a fake. Picture: LinkedIn

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed charges against “Dr Matthew Lani” have been dropped.

He walks out as a free man

Lani made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Watch Dr Mattew Lani’s attorney Dumisani Mabunda speaking about charges being dropped

The influencer found himself in hot water in recent weeks after various institutions came out to refute his claims of being a doctor.

Lani was nabbed by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Hospital on Sunday after he attempted to enter the facility.

