Days after Senzo was killed, Chicco Twala asked Kelly if she wanted to go on holiday overseas – witness

Music mogul and businessman Chicco Twala apparently asked singer Kelly Khumalo if she wanted to go on an overseas holiday, just days after Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

That’s according to Tumelo Madlala, Meyiwa’s close friend, who testified on Wednesday in the Pretoria High Court, in the trial against the five men accused of killing the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

Meyiwa was gunned down on 26 October 2014, during an alleged botched robbery at Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. Khumalo was Meyiwa’s girlfriend at the time of his murder and they shared a child together.

Madlala was among the seven witnesses who were inside the house on that fateful night, including Twala’s son, Longwe, who was dating Khumalo’s sister, Zandi, at the time.

During his testimony, Madlala said days after Meyiwa was murdered, Twala visited Khumalo at the Mulbarton townhouse that the couple shared in the south of Johannesburg.

Madlala said this was when he heard Twala making an offer to the singer about going on an international trip.

“I’m just not sure about the day, but while I was still in Mulbarton, Chicco Twala arrived. Kelly was crying during those days and I was also not well… I heard him speaking to Kelly, asking her whether she wanted to go on an overseas holiday,” he said.

After instructing attorney Tshepo Thobane – the lawyer for accused number one to four – sought clarity on whether Twala wanted Khumalo to go into hiding overseas, Madlala said he didn’t think this was the case.

“You didn’t hear me properly sir. I said he asked her if she wanted to go on holiday. I never spoke about hiding,” Madlala contended.

State prosecutor George Baloyi confirmed that Khumalo would be called at a later stage to testify on her version of events.

Baloyi said Twala could be also called to give his testimony.

“Should it become relevant, we will consider that but may that evidence be provisionally allowed just to facilitate the presentation of the evidence my lord,” he said.

Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa – are facing a string of charges in connection with Meyiwa’s murder.

The group has pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and have all been denied bail.

The trial continues.

