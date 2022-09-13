WATCH: Senzo Meyiwa struggled with suspect before death – Witness

Faizel Patel

Senzo Meyiwa’s long time friend, Tumelo Madlala, has told the North Gauteng High Court that Meyiwa struggled with one of the suspects moments before he was shot and killed.

Madlala is the third witness in the high-profile murder trial of the slain Bafana Bafana captain.

He told the court that two men walked into the house and demanded phones and money.

He described one of the alleged attackers, saying the person who came inside the house had a gun and had dreadlocks, and that he was wearing a brown or caramel jacket.

Scuffle

He said when Meyiwa was pressing one of the alleged intruders against the wall, he (Madlala) came and hit the pinned suspect with a fist, while Kelly Khumalo, Zandi and their mother were hitting the other intruder.

“When I got there, I saw Senzo pressing this person against the wall and when I got there, I hit him with a fist that’s when a shot went off.”

Madlala said he does not know where the suspects ran to after leaving the house because he ran to the bedroom.

Senzo killed

Madlala said he tried to open the bedroom door but it wouldn’t open from the inside, but heard voices from people inside the house.

“As I got out, I could hear everyone calling Senzo’s name.”

An emotional Madlala who was in tears during the testimony described to the court how he found Meyiwa lying on the floor when he exited the room.

“I went straight to the dining room. I found Senzo lying next to the sofa and the TV stand. I don’t know if Senzo was hiding because of the way he was lying on the floor. He was facing down.”

Media chase witness with cameras

Earlier, drama unfolded in the murder trial after three media houses were asked to step out of court after they chased a witness with cameras.

Members of the media who were asked to leave the court met with the court manager to map the way forward on the treatment of the witnesses.

State advocate George Baloyi said the three media houses, SABC, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika apologised “for their reprehensible behaviour.”

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela postponed the proceedings to Wednesday 10am.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in an alleged robbery in October 2014, while visiting the home of his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Five people – Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli – face a string of charges over Meyiwa’s murder.

