Collins Chabane mayor’s alleged killers due in court

The five suspects accused of killing Collins Chabane Municipality mayor Moses Maluleke are expected on Monday to appear in the Malamulele Magistrates’ Court.

Maluleke was shot and killed at his home in Xikundu Village on 21 July 2022. His 18-year-old son was also shot and injured during the incident.

It is alleged that the accused gained access to the premises of the mayor in the evening and shot him, the incident happened while he was with his son.

Earlier this month, a fifth suspect was arrested in connection with the Maluleke’s murder.

Fifth suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Moses Maluleke, Mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality, arrives at Malamulele Magistrate’s Court this morning. Four other suspects are behind bars already and will appear in court next Monday. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/cYgn3tXXvW— Moloko Moloto (@moloko_moloto) September 12, 2022

Tshianeo Munyai, 30, appeared in court last week, facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Initially, only four suspects were arrested and appeared in court, and they all abandoned their bail applications.

The matter was adjourned to 19 September 2022, for the accused to secure a legal representative and to join the other four accused.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

