Company found guilty of illicit cigarette trade, fined R600k and ordered to buy desks for schools

A company found guilty of dealing in counterfeit cigarettes has been ordered by the Evander Regional Court to purchase furniture for local schools as part of its sentence.

Uptown Superstore was fined R600 000 and must buy 504 durable, quality double-seater desks for four schools in the Highveld Ridge Circuit.

The company has three months to comply with the court judgment.

Individual charges against three accused persons were withdrawn, but the business entity faced the full weight of the law.

Individual charges withdrawn, company sentenced

Three individuals originally faced charges in their personal capacity. Riaz Moolla, 42, Fatima Moolla, 62, and Suliman Ismail Moolla, 67, had their cases withdrawn from the Evander Regional Court.

However, their company, Uptown Superstore, was not spared.

The business was convicted on multiple charges.

“The company was sentenced for Contravention of the Tobacco Products Act, Contravention of Customs and Excise Act, and Contravention of Value Added Tax Act,” stated police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi.

Illicit cigarettes seizure and arrests

The case stems from a major seizure of illicit tobacco products.

Authorities confiscated 4 710 packets of counterfeit cigarettes valued at R107 700 from the business premises.

The first arrest occurred in September 2024.

“During the seizure on 9 September 2024, 42-year-old Riaz Moolla was arrested by the Hawks Secunda based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation after the warrant of arrest against him was issued by the court,” Nkosi explained.

Riaz was released on bail following his arrest. The investigation continued, leading to additional warrants.

Additional arrests and court proceedings

Further arrests followed nearly a year later. On 17 July 2025, warrants were executed against the remaining two accused persons.

According to Nkosi, both Fatima and Suliman were arrested and warned to appear in court.

All three accused appeared before the court on 29 July 2025 for trial.

“The company director, Suliman, entered into a plea agreement, and the matter was rolled over to Wednesday, 30 July 2025,” Nkosi stated.

Community benefit sentence

The court’s sentencing reflected a community-focused approach to justice.

While the R600 000 fine addressed the financial penalty, the furniture requirement ensures direct community benefit.

The 504 double-seater desks will be distributed among four unnamed schools in the Highveld Ridge Circuit High Schools.

‘Interesting sentencing’

Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Nico Gerber commended the collaborative effort that led to the conviction.

“It is an interesting sentence. Criminals are again out of pocket due to their crimes. The community is benefiting from this sentence, and it will definitely assist the next generation in their needs for a better education,” Gerber stated.

Gerber highlighted the teamwork involved in securing the conviction.

He praised the investigation team, the National Prosecuting Authority, and the judiciary for their combined efforts in bringing the case to a successful conclusion.

