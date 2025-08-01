Crime that funds classrooms

A landmark court ruling forces a cigarette seller to fund desks for local schools, benefiting pupils and justice alike.

The sellers of illegal cigarettes are, according to the SA Revenue Service, posing a significant threat to the fiscus because of their avoidance of duties and value added tax.

That’s why a conviction of such a seller – and accompanying hefty fine – is something to be welcomed.

But, the Evander Regional Court went a step further this week in imposing a further punishment which will have a direct social benefit.

Uptown Superstore was fined R600 000 – but must also buy 504 durable, quality double-seater desks for four schools in the area.

ALSO READ: Company found guilty of illicit cigarette trade, fined R600k and ordered to buy desks for schools

The company has three months to comply with the court judgment.

Major-General Nico Gerber, provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, was a master of understatement in calling it “an interesting sentence…” But was spot-on when he added: “The community is benefiting from this sentence and it will definitely assist the next generation in their needs for a better education.”

We suggest that other courts take judicial notice of that sentence and consider imposing similar punishments.

A crime which affects the community – and smuggling does that by taking tax revenue away from where it could be spent improving lives – should have some sort of payback which helps the community.

NOW READ: Vodacom scores ConCourt win over Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate