‘He is not telling the truth’: Cop refutes Senzo Meyiwa murder accused’s assault claims

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer says the suspect had no visible injuries.

Accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and accused two Bongani Ntanzi in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Another state witness has denied that Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Bongani Ntanzi was tortured by police officers into making a confession about his alleged involvement in the former Bafana Bafana captain’s killing.

New state witness, Constable Yul Craig Liesering testified in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday after the conclusion of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer Wendell Jonathan’s cross-examination.

A trial-within-a-trial is taking place to determine the admissibility of confession statements, pointing out and warning statements by the five accused men in the main trial.

Evidence-in-chief

Liesering, who also works for Ekurhuleni Metro Police, testified that he helped police escort Ntanzi to from the Moot police station in Pretoria to the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court, where he allegedly made a confession statement before Magistrate Vivian Cronje on 24 June 2020.

He explained to the court about the sequence of events upon arrival at the court on the day in question.

“[Cronje] asked us why so many officers were escorting the person that we brought to her office. She also requested our appointment cards.

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Witness can’t confirm whether accused was assaulted

“Myself and Constable Jonathan handed our appointment cards to Sergeant Mogane and after we had done so we went outside.

“But in the passage before we left we noticed a person in a suit. He was standing in front of the magistrates office,” Liesering said.

The witness said they waited for about three hours before Ntanzi was transported back to Pretoria.

He added that he did not notice any injuries on the suspect.

Cross-examination

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, counsel for Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Ntanzi, then cross-examined the witness.

Mngomezulu: “There’s evidence that you were heavily armed. Were you also in full uniform?”

Liesering: “Yes.”

Mngomezulu: “Were you in possession of firearms?

Liesering: “Yes I was my Lord.”

Mngomezulu: “How many?”

Liesering: “Two firearms”

Mngomezulu: “Per person?”

Liesering: “Yes!”

The advocate asked the EMPD officer whether Cronje was intimidated by the firearms.

READ MORE: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop denies accused was electrocuted during alleged assault

However, Liesering said he could not comment on that.

“She just asked us why we were so heavily armed,” the witness said.

Mngomezulu revealed that Ntanzi has claimed he was beaten up after his session with Cronje.

“He says he was taken to Germiston next to an industrial area where the assault took place and that’s when he was ordered to sign the papers. It’s my instruction that you were also present when he was forced to sign the document,” the advocate said.

In his response, Liesering told the court Ntanzi was lying about being assaulted.

“He is not telling the truth. He was never taken to Germiston. He was taken straight to Moot Police Station from Boksburg and I also cannot confirm that the papers were signed somewhere else. I was not present when he signed any documents,” he said.

Watch the trial:

Meanwhile, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked Liesering whether he was investigated or he was charged for the alleged assault.

“Up until today, nothing my Lord. I was never called by any investigators in connection with any assault,” the witness responded.

Cronje previously told the court Ntanzi’s statement was taken freely and voluntarily and in the presence of his attorney, Dominic Ntokozo Mjiyako.

The magistrate testified that the suspect was calm and relaxed, had no visible injuries, nor did he report being assaulted, intimidated, or influenced to make a statement.

But the defence has claimed that Ntanzi had no attorney present on the day and that the accused was tortured by law enforcement officers before the confession was made.

Ntanzi identified as intruder

Ntanzi is one of five men on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

He has already been pointed out by at least two witnesses as one of the armed intruders, who entered the Khumalo household in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

The suspect and his co-accused – who have been charged for murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition –have pleaded not guilty to the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s killing.

NOW READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused contradicts defence, claims no police torture