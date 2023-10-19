Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

19 Oct 2023

11:15 am

JUST IN: Court denies Malema’s bid to have gun charges withdrawn

Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where judgment was handed down.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Michel Bega

The East London Magistrate’s Court has dismissed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema‘s bid to have his 2018 case of illegally discharging a firearm thrown out of court.

Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where Magistrate Twanett Olivier denied the application to have the charges against the duo withdrawn.

Malema is facing five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public space and reckless endangerment to person or property, while Snyman faces two charges under the Firearms Control Act.

The charges stem from an incident in 2018 in which Malema was captured on camera allegedly firing what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

The firearm was apparently handed to him by Snymaan.

ALSO READ: EFF leader Malema to learn fate in gun charges matter

Read more on these topics

east london Economic Freedom Fighters firearm Julius Malema

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe