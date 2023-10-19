JUST IN: Court denies Malema’s bid to have gun charges withdrawn

Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where judgment was handed down.

The East London Magistrate’s Court has dismissed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema‘s bid to have his 2018 case of illegally discharging a firearm thrown out of court.

Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where Magistrate Twanett Olivier denied the application to have the charges against the duo withdrawn.

Malema is facing five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public space and reckless endangerment to person or property, while Snyman faces two charges under the Firearms Control Act.

The charges stem from an incident in 2018 in which Malema was captured on camera allegedly firing what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

The firearm was apparently handed to him by Snymaan.

