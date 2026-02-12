Danny Jordaan’s legal team pushes for fraud case to be struck off roll [VIDEO]

Jordaan last appeared in the dock in November 2025.

The legal team for 64-year-old South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan and his co-accused have once again pushed for their fraud case to be struck off the roll.

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday postponed the case against Jordaan, former SAFA Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gron Hluyo, former journalist and director of Grit Communications Trevor Neethling, his entity Grit Communications, and Russell Paul to 14 April 2026.

Calls for case to be struck

The postponement follows a defence request for additional time to consult with the accused and prepare for trial.

Jordaan, Hluyo, and Paul’s legal representative, Victor Nkhwashu, once again reiterated an argument for the case to be thrown out of court, saying it was damaging his clients’ public image.

Review application

Nkhwashu also cited pending review applications before the Johannesburg High Court.

“My clients have always been insistent on me asking this court to strike this matter off the roll. This is informed by the fact that the search and seizure took place on 8 March 2024. Then, on 4 April 2024, accused one and three (Jordaan and Hluyo) launched a review application for the search and seizure

“This was brought to the attention of this court, stressing the fact that the hearing in the high court is still pending. Thus, it will hamstring the progress of this current matter, which was enrolled despite the State knowing that there is a review in the high court,” Nkhwashu said.

State ready

State prosecutor Moagi Malebati, however, reiterated that it is ready to proceed with the trial and argued that the matter should be set down for a hearing on the proposed date.

“The accused are still making arguments that were made almost two years ago, which is that their high court application will hamstring this court. They argue that until the high court has given a decision, this court cannot proceed. The State has always maintained that it’s ready to proceed with this matter.

“The disputed evidence obtained through the search and seizure warrant is not the only evidence that the State has and will use in its prosecution of this matter. It is merely supplementary to what the State already has. Its exclusion is not fatal to this matter,” Malebati said.

Charges

The trio faces multiple charges, including fraud involving more than R1 million, theft, and conspiracy to commit fraud and theft.

The State alleges that in December 2017, Jordaan unlawfully signed and backdated a Service Level Agreement between Safa and Grit Communications for public relations and communication services.

The agreement was allegedly not approved through proper SAFA processes and was purportedly intended to protect Jordaan’s personal image.

Security services

Jordaan is further accused of procuring security services for personal use under the guise of SAFA business.

It is further alleged that Hluyo authorised payments to Grit Communications and a security company despite knowing that the agreements were unauthorised and unlawful.

Jordaan, Hluyo and Neethling were arrested in November 2024 and are currently out on R20 000 bail each.

Safa Presidency

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said they remain ready to proceed with the trial and are committed to the finalisation of the matter.

“The state will oppose any delays that may undermine the administration of justice.”

With Safa’s elective congress set for September 2026 and Jordaan having declared for years that he won’t run again, the soccer boss could be eyeing a fourth term as president of the football body. But it means he will be on trial during the polls for the top job.

