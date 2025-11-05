Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Former Safa acting CEO granted bail in Jordaan fraud case

Picture of Lesego Seokwang

By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

4 minute read

5 November 2025

05:03 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The case returns to court later in November, amid a dispute over seized evidence and alleged misconduct at SA football’s top office.

Former Safa acting CEO granted bail in Jordaan fraud case

Picture: iStock

The South African Football Association’s (Safa) former acting CEO, Russell Patrick Paul, has been granted R10 000 bail after appearing in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gauteng, in connection with the Danny Jordaan fraud case.

The 64-year-old made his first appearance on Wednesday after handing himself over to the Johannesburg-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team on Wednesday morning.

He faces charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud or theft.

Paul joins Jordaan and three others

Paul is expected to join Safa president Jordaan and three other accused on 21 November when their case resumes.

Jordaan, Safa’s chief financial officer, Gronie Hluyo, public relations firm Grit Communications, and its director, Trevor Neethling, are accused of misusing R1.3 million of Safa’s funds for personal benefit.

They are charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of theft, and three counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and theft. 

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the matter was remanded pending the outcome of a related High Court application, “in which the defence is challenging the admissibility of evidence obtained during a search and seizure operation conducted at Safa House”.

Mjonondwane said the state did not oppose Paul’s bail application, as he had cooperated with the authorities and continued to assist the investigating officer after being informed of his impending arrest.

Allegations of backdated contract and unauthorised payments

Paul’s arrest followed South African Police Service investigations linking him to the case.

He was appointed acting CEO in September 2018, and allegedly conspired to backdate Grit Communications’ contract with Safa sometime during his tenure.

RELATED ARTICLES

ALSO READ: Jordaan’s fresh bid to have fraud case struck from the roll as state withdraws theft charges

“It is alleged that Paul conspired with the other accused to commit fraud and theft by authorising payments to accused 4 (Grit Communications) for personal services rendered to Jordaan during Paul’s tenure as Safa’s Acting CEO,” Mjonondwane said.

“Among other things, he allegedly approved payments to accused 4 using Safa funds, despite there being no contractual basis for such payments between Safa and the service provider.”

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Christopher said it is also alleged that Grit Communications provided services to Jordan without Safa’s knowledge and authorisation.

“It is reported that the service level agreement that was entered into between Safa and Grit Communications on 1 October 2017 expired on 30 September 2018,” Christopher said.

Therefore, no new agreement was entered into during the period from October 2018 to July 2019, as allegedly misrepresented.

Mjonondwane said the recent developments underscore “the NPA’s commitment to ensuring that all individuals implicated in criminal conduct are held accountable, and that justice is pursued without fear, favour, or prejudice”.

Jordaan, Hluyo and Neethling were arrested in November 2024 and are currently out on R20 000 bail each.

NOW READ: Parliament demands answers from SAFA over Mokoena blunder

Read more on these topics

Danny Jordaan fraud South African Football Association (SAFA)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘I couldn’t understand the reasons’: Acting police minister on PKTT disbandment
News ‘Lipstick on a pig’: Gauteng G20 beautification efforts slammed as ‘absolute disgrace’
News Whistle-blower reveals how RAF is rotten to core
Politics MK party appoints Des Van Rooyen as new chief whip in parliament
Sport Runners react as Comrades Marathon organisers confirm entries will not be extended

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now