Safa boss Danny Jordaan’s fight to ditch fraud charges stalled by NPA changes

Jordaan is accused of misusing R1.3 million from Safa for his personal benefit.

A decision on South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan’s bid to have his fraud charges dropped has not yet been made, with the case postponed for further proceedings.

On Friday, Jordaan, Safa chief financial officer (CFO) Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling made a brief appearance before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge, Gauteng.

The trio face charges of conspiracy to commit fraud, theft and fraud. Each are each out on R20 000 bail.

Danny Jordaan seeks withdrawal of fraud charges

State prosecutor Moagi Malebati told the court that no decision had been reached on the accuseds’ representations to have their charges withdrawn.

He explained that a leadership change in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had caused delays.

“The unfortunate part is that he left office before he could make a decision and sign off on his decision.

“We could not have the decision made as there was no DPP appointed,” Malebati said, referring to Johannesburg Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Andrew Chauke, who was recently suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chauke has temporarily been replaced by former Northern Cape DPP Livingston Mzukisi Sakata.

Sakata will assume office on 1 September, according to NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane.

Jordaan and Hluyo have also lodged a review application challenging a previous ruling that dismissed their section 342A applications to have the case struck off the roll.

Additionally, they are contesting the Hawks’ 8 March 2024 search and seizure at Safa’s offices, seeking a court order declaring the search unlawful.

Gronie Hluyo (L), Trevor Neethling (C) and Danny Jordaan in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 15 August 2025. Picture: Gallo Images

Jordaan and Hluyo are also challenging arrest warrants issued on 4 April 2024 alleging that the investigating officer withheld crucial information when applying for them.

They further want authorities held in contempt of court for taking them into custody a day before the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria was set to hear their interdict application to prevent their arrest.

Malebati confirmed that the outcome of the review application remains pending as the high court has yet to set a hearing date.

‘Thieves and fraudsters’

Defence lawyer Victor Nkwashu, representing Jordaan and Hluyo, argued that his clients’ arrests had caused serious reputational harm to his clients and Safa.

“The executives of Safa are rendered as thieves and fraudsters internationally. The question is what is the prejudice that the state will suffer if this matter is removed from the roll whilst they vindicate their names in the high court?

“Because if not, they will come and vindicate their names before this court. If the state succeeds, we’ll be back here. It was not difficult to find them,” he said.

The case has been postponed to 12 September.

Jordaan was arrested on 15 November 2024 for allegedly misusing R1.3 million from Safa for his personal benefit.

Hluyo and Neethling are alleged to have enabled the misappropriation.

