Daughter of alleged insurance killer to apply for bail

The case against alleged insurance killer Rachel Shokane Kutumela, her elder sister Annah Shokane and daughter Madjadji Flora Shokane has been postponed for further investigations.

The 43-year-old Kutumela appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday alongside her elder sister, 47-year-old Annah Shokane, and 23-year-old daughter, Madjadji Flora Shokane.

Investigation

National Prosecution Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzanghi said investigations are continuing.

“There are a few issues that have arisen, and the matter is postponed to 07 May 2025 for further investigations. The daughter of sergeant (Madjadji) is set to resume her bail application on 18 February 2025.”

The accused face at least 30 charges, including nine counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Insurance

During court proceedings in November, the alleged insurance killer explained that she began insuring her family members after joining the police force. This is after witnessing her mother’s financial struggles at a young age.

The State has accused Kutumela of killing Sydney Noko Montja, Joyce Tsela Malesa, Navel Kutumela, Maphari Ephraim Chosi, Jacob Petrus Seakamela and Phuthi Martin Mothata between 2019 and 2024.

The alleged insurance killer is accused of taking out funeral and life insurance policies on several family members for her benefit.

Killing spree

According to investigations, she allegedly began her killing spree in 2019, said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Her alleged victims were known to her and came from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds. Some were disabled or mentally challenged.

“She would take out life and funeral policies on their behalf, making herself the beneficiary,” said Mathe.

She allegedly benefitted about R10 million from the claims.

Kutumela, a sergeant at the Senwabarwana Police Station in Limpopo, was arrested on Thursday, 10 October 2024.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde