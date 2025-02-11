Police bust performance-enhancing drug syndicate in Pretoria

The illicit steroids, scheduled medication, stimulants and other performance enhancing drugs (PED's) were being sold to consumers online.

Police in Gauteng uncovered a syndicate selling a cocktail of drugs in Pretoria, north of Johannesburg,

It is understood police officers discovered illicit steroids, scheduled medication, stimulants and other performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) that were being sold to consumers online.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said several suspects have been apprehended at various locations in Pretoria.

“Investigations included a forensic analysis, revealed that one of the products sold online as a “fat burner” contained Dimethylphenethylamine, an isomer of methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth or Tik).”

Van Wyk said the scene is still active, and investigations are continuing.

R100m drug lab

Last year, Gauteng police arrested a 39-year-old Mexican national following the dismantling of a suspected drug lab valued at approximately R100 million in Johannesburg’s West Rand.

Officers discovered the illicit operation in Rietfontein.

Van Wyk stated that a multi-disciplinary team raided the property with a search-and-seizure warrant after extensive surveillance.

“Following extensive surveillance conducted on the premises, the takedown led the team to seize various chemicals, drug manufacturing equipment and final product, which was confirmed to be Methamphetamine, commonly known as Crystal Meth or Tik. The team also seized cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

KZN drug bust

In August, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police arrested two undocumented foreigners for possession and dealing in drugs worth R3 million in two separate incidents.

The suspects were arrested by members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit that specialises in narcotics.

Police were conducting an operation when they gathered intelligence about a man who was selling drugs, and the information was immediately operationalised.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect was spotted in Umbilo, and upon searching his vehicle, police found 900 heroin capsules.

The street value of the recovered drugs is estimated at R2 million.

